Khalil Herbert fantasy outlook: Is Bears RB being slept on in 2023?

Khalil Herbert spent most of the 2022 NFL season serving as a backup for David Montgomery with the Chicago Bears. While this severely limited his fantasy football value last year, he flashed the upside of a potential starter in the future.

Apparently, that time is now, as he appears to be firmly in control of the Bears' RB1 spot for the upcoming 2023 NFL season.

If the Bears' Week 1 game of the 2023 NFL preseason is any indication of their plans this year, Herbert could be one of the biggest sleepers in fantasy drafts. He was featured heavily as both a runner and passer for the duration of the first-team offensive snaps.

One of the biggest concerns with Herbert, especially from a fantasy football perspective, was his lack of receiving contributions during his rookie season. Running backs who can't play a receiving role often hold limited upside in their fantasy outlook.

The young running back quieted some of the doubt with a 56-yard touchdown reception in NFL preseason Week 1.

Further increasing Herbert's fantasy value is the fact that he served as the running back on the field every play that Justin Fields played quarterback. It was a bit unclear during training camp how the backfield splits would shake out, with veteran D'Onta Foreman and rookie Roschon Johnson expected to be in the equation.

While they each received snaps, it was Herbert exclusively who featured with the starters.

If Khalil Herbert is in fact in line to be the Bears' full-time starting running back with increased receiving contributions, he will be one of the best sleeper picks in 2023.

He led all NFL running backs with an impressive 5.7 yards per carry last season in his limited role. He also ranked third with a strong 3.73 yards after contact per attempt. Herbert's raw numbers suggest that more touches will result in massive production in a Bears offense in need of reliable weapons.

Khalil Herbert is a fantasy steal at his current ADP

Khalil Herbert

Khalil Herbert is generally being drafted as the 37th running back off the board in 2023 fantasy football drafts based on his current ADP. He's also available to be selected between the 8th and 10th rounds in most fantasy drafts, depending on the scoring system and league format.

The Chicago Bears' projected starter holds significantly more fantasy upside than the other running backs with similar ADPs, such as Samaje Perine and A.J. Dillon. He has all of the makings of a potential sleeper pick with excellent mid-round value, as well as being an ideal target for zero-RB strategies.

