Khalil Herbert injury update: Latest on Bears RB for fantasy football Week 6

Khalil Herbert gave his fantasy football managers the performance they have been waiting for this year during his breakout Week 4 game. He appeared to be well on his way to another one last week but suffered an ankle injury that ended his day earlier than expected. He couldn't resume the contest as that could cost his future availability.

Shortly following the game, the Chicago Bears announced that Herbert suffered a high ankle sprain, a devastating diagnosis. Although it's not expected to be season-ending, his likelihood of playing in Week 6 is unlikely.

Khalil Herbert's injury update

Khalil Herbert

A high ankle sprain is a painful injury for any NFL player to overcome, especially running backs, due to the physical demands of the position. The timing is also unfortunate, as Herbert seemed to break out in fantasy football over his past two games.

He will likely need to wait a couple of weeks to get back on the football field, though he hasn't officially been ruled out for the Chicago Bears' Week 6 game against the Minnesota Vikings yet. He's currently listed as doubtful to play after being a non-participant in practice to open the week.

What happened to Khalil Herbert?

Herbert injury

During the Chicago Bears' Week 5 victory against the Washington Commanders, Herbert was forced out early with a high ankle sprain. This requires multiple weeks of recovery, so the diagnosis is difficult for the Bears and fantasy managers. Herbert was serving as the starter for his team and had been trending up in fantasy football.

Before the injury, Herbert carried the ball ten times for an impressive 76 yards on his recent hot streak. The week before, he posted his best game of the 2023 fantasy season so far, totaling 22 touches for 122 yards and a touchdown for an excellent RB8 finish in PPR leagues. He appeared to have turned the corner after a bit of a slow start to the year, but the injury complicates his outlook.

When will Khalil Herbert return?

Herbert update

According to Josina Anderson via her personal X account:

"Given the nature of Khalil Herbert's injury, as reported below, putting the Bears running back on IR is currently under consideration, per source. A more definitive determination will come as swelling continues to recede."

The Bears considering placing Herbert on the injured reserve list suggests that they expect him to be out for multiple weeks. This move would free up a roster spot but require him to miss at least four weeks. Roschon Johnson and D'Onta Foreman will likely see a significant workload in his potential absence, taking over most of the additional touches.

