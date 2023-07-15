Kirk Cousins breaks his silence

Kirk Cousins is surely in his final year as a Minnesota Viking as his hefty contract expires next year. Vikings fans and the NFL world have heavily discussed the 34-year-old's contract. Kirk Cousins made the 2022 Pro Bowl as he led the Vikings to 13 wins, many of which were comebacks or one-possession wins.

The fairytale came to an end when the New York Giants sent the Vikings packing in the wild card. Many expected Cousins would come up short when the playoffs started, and that's exactly what happened.

The record-setting wide receiver Justin Jefferson excluded Cousins from his top-five quarterback list. Jefferson listed Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts and Aaron Rodgers as his top five quarterbacks in the league.

Kirk Cousins spoke about Jefferson's comments in a local radio interview:

"I didn’t even see it. This is the first time hearing about it, As a competitor, yeah, you always want that. People have to be honest and share what they think, and I’m not going to tell somebody what they need to think, and hopefully, in 2024, I’ll be on his list. We’ll see what we can do this year," Cousins said.

Kirk Cousins threw 29 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions in 2022. He finished the year with over 4,500 passing yards. Cousins recorded a phenomenal eight-game winning drives in 2022, a stat that went under the radar. In his almost certain final year with the Minnesota Vikings, will Kirk Cousins be able to lead the Vikings back to the playoffs and put some respect on his name?

Kirk Cousins' teammate Jefferson is historical

The first-round pick from 2020 will always be remembered for his catch against the Buffalo Bills, one of the best catches in NFL history. Justin Jefferson finished with 1,809 receiving yards in 2022 and had 128 receptions. Justin Jefferson would go on to win the Offensive Player of the Year award at the NFL honors. Jefferson has made the Pro Bowl in each of his three seasons in the NFL.

Jefferson has amassed 4,825 yards in his first three NFL seasons. Jefferson is well ahead of Randy Moss in receiving yards for a player's first three seasons. Jefferson (324) also holds the NFL record for most receptions in the first three years. Justin Jefferson is well on track to become one of the greatest wide receivers in NFL history.

