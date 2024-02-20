Kirk Cousins contract history: How much has 4x Pro Bowler earned in his NFL career?

Kirk Cousins might be heading toward the free agency market this offseason, as the Minnesota Vikings are reportedly unwilling to give the 12-year veteran quarterback a fully guaranteed contract.

Cousins was drafted by the then-Washington Redskins in the fourth round of the 2012 NFL draft. As per Spotrac, he signed a four-year, $2,572,688 entry-level deal with the franchise.

In 2016, Cousins signed with the Redskins on a one-year, $19,953,000 franchise tag. He made history in 2017 by becoming the first quarterback to play under the franchise tag for a second straight season, putting pen to paper on a one-year, $23,943,600 deal.

Cousins signed for the Minnesota Vikings in 2018, agreeing a blockbuster three-year, $84 million contract. The four-time Pro Bowler signed a two-year extension worth $60 million with the NFC North outfit in 2020.

In 2023, Minnesota gave Cousins a one-year contract worth $35 million. However, his season was cut short following an Achilles tendon tear in Week 8 against the Green Bay Packers.

Across 12 seasons in the NFL, Cousins has made a whopping $231,669,486 in career earnings, according to Spotrac. The four-time Pro Bowler made $46,640,630 in Washington and $185,028,856 in Minnesota.

Cousins has racked up 39,471 yards and 270 touchdowns on 3,465 passes. He has also added 958 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns on the ground. In five postseason games, he has 1,047 yards and five touchdowns on 103 passes. He has also rushed for two touchdowns in the playoffs.

Kirk Cousins net worth: How much is the Vikings QB worth in 2024?

According to multiple reports, Kirk Cousins has a net worth of around $70 million in 2024. The 35-year-old has made a fortune through his 12-year pro football career.

Furthermore, Cousins' net worth is boosted via his endorsement deals, which earn him around $2.5 million annually. He has signed contracts with brand deals with Bose, Nike, Pizza Ranch and Neuxtec among other top companies.