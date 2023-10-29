Kirk Cousins injury replacements: 5 QBs Vikings should consider getting after veteran QB’s Achilles injury

Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings suffered a heavy blow on Sunday even with the win, as the quarterback suffered a torn Achilles and will miss the remainder of the 2023 season. Fifth-round rookie quarterback Jaren Hall finished the 24-10 win over the Green Bay Packers.

The injury is a huge concern for the Vikings. After a 0-3 start, they were just half a game behind in the race for the NFC wild card. Kirk Cousins' great start to the season spearheaded a comeback, even with Justin Jefferson out of action with an injury.

Who is Kirk Cousins' backup in Minnesota?

Jaren Hall played his collegiate career at BYU, playing as Zach Wilson's backup until the former first-round pick moved to the pros. He was a starter in 2021 and 2022, while also mixing sports and playing baseball in 2019 and 2020.

5 Quarterbacks who could replace Kirk Cousins

1 - Carson Wentz

The Super Bowl-winning quarterback and former second-overall pick in the draft has been a free agent ever since he was released by the Washington Commanders in March. While there's a reason for Wentz to be without a team, he brings experience and mobility and has a good arm.

2 - Joe Flacco

If you need a veteran quarterback to keep the ship afloat while you coast through the remainder of the season, Joe Flacco becomes your option. He started a few games for the New York Jets in 2022 and proved that, while he's far from a superstar nowadays, he still got some of the juice.

3 - Nick Foles

A Super Bowl MVP is available! Well, that's what you get with Nick Foles, who last played for the Indianapolis Colts in their awful 2022 season. Foles finished the year with no touchdowns and four interceptions, but no quarterback would do much better in Indianapolis last year.

4 - Colt McCoy

McCoy was drafted by the Cleveland Browns but spent his career as a perennial backup in many franchises. He did provide some quality coming off the bench, but he's not going to make miracles for your team. It's a situation similar to Joe Flacco.

5 - Jameis Winston

The only one from this list who is not available through free agency, Winston is a solid backup for Derek Carr, but the Saints know that he could be a trade asset for a desperate team. He's better than all the options listed above and could maybe put this Vikings team on a wild card hunt.