Kirk Cousins injury update: Vikings QB gets carted off field during Week 8 game vs Packers

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins suffered an injury during the Week 8 game vs the Green Bay Packers. He has been ruled out of the game and was carted out of the blue tent.

The Vikings have labeled the injury as an ankle injury, but given that it was a non-contact injury, the outcome could be worse. Rookie quarterback Jaren Hall has entered the game.

Kirk Cousins was playing phenomenal football so far but this injury will likely force him to miss some time. The Vikings led 24-10 against the Green Bay Packers when Cousins left the game.

Before getting injured, the veteran quarterback completed 23/31 passes for 274 yards for two touchdowns. It will be interesting to see if the team will be able to keep their lead and come away with a win.

How long could Kirk Cousins remain out?

Cousins' injury looked quite similar to how Aaron Rodgers got hurt, and it could be a season-ending Achilles injury. Non-contact injuries are usually very serious, and only time will tell the extent of the issues.

In seven games before Week 8, Cousins had thrown for 2,057 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions with a passer rating of 101.7. He was earlier expected to get traded but ultimately decided to stay with the franchise.

Cousins will be a free agent after this year and this injury could have implications on his future.

Kirk Cousins injury update:

As per the latest injury, Cousins has indeed suffered an Achilles injury. An MRI will be done to further examine the status but most probably the Vikings have lost their quarterback for this season.

This could change the franchise's plans for the trade deadline as they are unlikely to make the playoffs now.

