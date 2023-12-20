Kirk Cousins injury update: Vikings QB’s wife Julie hopeful for husband’s return this season

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, like Aaron Rodgers, tore his Achilles tendon in Week 8 this season, cutting his year short.

While Rodgers suffered the injury in Week 1, there was a lot of chatter about him making a remarkable return to the field in time for the playoffs. However, the New York Jets won't be making the playoffs.

Seeing Rodgers' optimism about a potential return, Cousins said that his wife, Julie, thinks he can play this season. Cousins told NFL reporter Adam Schefter recently that his wife is hopeful that he can play in the Super Bowl this season.

"Will I ever play football again?" Cousins said. "You know, I’m an older guy, free agent, is there a market? I didn’t know. I believe I will, and I believe it will be there, but you wonder.

"My wife’s holding out hope that somehow, if Aaron can get back fast and then you add eight weeks — I’d be right there at the Super Bowl. Who knows? We’ll see. This league’s crazy."

While it's good to have optimism, the Vikings (7-7) realistically will probably not make the Super Bowl. They have to make the postseason first, and at three games behind the Detroit Lions in the NFC North, it seems unlikely.

Kirk Cousins will have an interesting free agency offseason in 2024

Kirk Cousins will be playing in his 13th season in the NFL next season if he returns. Cousins has been the Minnesota Vikings' starting quarterback for the last six seasons.

Last offseason, Cousins signed a one-year extension. He is set to become a free agent this offseason.

He will be 36 years old by the start of next season and coming off of a major Achilles injury. That isn't an attractive option at quarterback for a QB-needy team in the offseason. There has been chatter about him potentially returning to the Vikings next season.

Cousins has a career record of 76-67-2 as a starter. He's thrown for 39,741 yards 270 touchdowns and 110 interceptions while completing 66.9% of passes.

It will be interesting to see what kind of market Cousins has in the offseason and if the Vikings will retain him for another season or not.

