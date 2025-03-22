Kirk Cousins landing spots: 5 teams that could trade for Falcons QB during 2025 NFL season

The Kirk Cousins era in Atlanta only lasted a handful of games before Raheem Morrison subbed him out and sent Michael Penix Jr. to the field. Cousin's future is a big question mark, as nobody really knows where he'll play next season.

Let's see five teams that could make a splash and acquire Cousins' services either this offseason or once the 2025 regular season starts.

5 NFL teams that could trade for Kirk Cousins

#5 - Philadelphia Eagles

The defending Super Bowl champions lost Kenny Pickett after the former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback signed with the Cleveland Browns. Kirk Cousins' playstyle is different from Jalen Hurts, which might make this move a surprising one.

#4 - Cleveland Browns

Similarly to the New York Giants, the Cleveland Browns are trying to get a bridge quarterback and draft somebody willing to learn for one or two years. Cousins is a good option for the AFC North franchise, but time will tell if they end up having two veteran QBs.

#3 - Las Vegas Raiders

Even though the Raiders just traded for Geno Smith last week, fans should be wary of the former Jet's performances at Allegiant Stadium. Pete Carroll is set to start a new era in Las Vegas and adding Kirk Cousins to the roster could benefit Smith.

#2 - Minnesota Vikings

Yes, a reunion with the Vikings is part of our options for Kirk Cousins. The veteran took the team to the playoffs in 2022 and when everything suggested he would stay with the team, Cousins took a massive deal to join the Falcons.

The Vikings ruled themselves out of the Aaron Rodgers race, but they're still looking for a veteran quarterback to mentor J.J. McCarthy. What better option than to bring a well-known face to help their quarterback of the future?

#1 - Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft. We know the Browns and Giants are in need of a quarterback, but the Titans can also use a playmaker.

Cam Ward has been mentioned as a potential target for the Tennessee Titans, but Cousins could also find his way to Nashville to join the desperate Titans.

Kirk Cousins is not the same player he used to be three years ago, but he can still prove his value in the league while helping a young quarterback acclimate to the NFL pace.

