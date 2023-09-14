Kirk Cousins' wife Julie lays out trademark outfit for Vikings QB ahead of TNF Eagles faceoff 

Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings will be on the road for their Thursday night matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Vikings will look to bounce back after a Week 1 loss at home to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Cousins' wife Julie made sure that her husband had everything he needed to be prepared for the travel day and game.

On Wednesday, Julie Cousins shared a few posts on Instagram of her preparing for her husband's trip. In her first post, she shared the healthy snack options she had prepared for his flight. She then showed his gameday outfit that she had ready for him.

Julie Cousins shows off Kirk Cousins' plaid suit ahead of his Week 2 matchup against the Eagles.

The gameday outfit that Kirk Cousins will be sporting as he arrives at Lincoln Financial Field is one of his favorite styles. A tan plaid jacket with a white, long-sleeved shirt. Cousins is well-known for wearing plaid suits and jackets for gameday. This is a tradition he will continue against the Philadelphia Eagles.

He also doesn't spend huge sums of money on his clothing, as Julie tagged Kohl's in the post, showing that the brand was the department store's signature line, "Apt 9."

Kirk Cousins leaves for a road trip to Philadelphia.

The final post on Julie Cousins' Instagram story was that of Kirk leaving for the trip. He can be seen leaving the driveway of their home in his white pickup truck, waving goodbye.

Kirk Cousins' primetime record could spell trouble for the Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings struggled in the second half of their Week 1 matchup against the Bucs. Despite Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson connecting in the first half, Tampa Bay shut the Vikings offense down after halftime.

The Minnesota Vikings' odds of winning in Week 2 are long. A road game against the Philadelphia Eagles won't be easy and it's also a primetime game. It's common knowledge that the Vikings quarterback struggles under the lights.

The 35-year-old has a 12-20 record in primetime games throughout the first 11 years of his career. However, he has pulled off some primetime miracles too. Whether he can do that in Philadelphia will be interesting to watch.

The good news for Cousins and the Vikings is that since 2019, he has a 3-0 record in Thursday night matchups.