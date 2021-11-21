Kyle Rittenhouse verdict: Colin Kaepernick and other sportspersons react to the trial

Today was the day for the long-awaited verdict to be read in regards to the trial involving Kyle Rittenhouse, who had been on trial for his involvement in the Kenosha protests in August of last year.

According to the defense, Rittenhouse was acting purely in self-defense, as the protestors had allegedly attempted to hurt or kill Rittenhouse.

The jury decided that Rittenhouse was not guilty of all charges. The controversial verdict left the sports world in a frenzy. Figures like Colin Kaepernick, Natasha Cloud and Robert Griffin III all had their say in the verdict.

What did Kyle Rittenhouse do?

Rittenhouse was involved in the protest that occurred when Jacob Blake was shot by police officers and left paralyzed. Kenosha erupted in protest after the officers involved were not disciplined in the routine stop that left Blake severely injured. Rittenhouse crossed state lines with an illegal AR-15 and ended up shooting and killing two people while injuring a third.

His defense lawyers claimed that Rittenhouse was acting in self-defense when protesters allegedly went to attack him, so he defended himself by shooting and killing two of them, and wounding another in the arm.

Prosecutors argued that Rittenhouse murdered two people when he intended to cause harm to those involved in the protests. Crossing state lines with an AR-15 and at 17 years old was the basis of their argument that Rittenhouse was intent on killing someone.

The sports world let their opinions be known when Rittenhouse was not charged with any crimes.

How NFL and NBA stars reacted to Kyle Rittenhouse verdict

Colin Kaepernick was one of the first to speak out on the controversial verdict.

Colin Kaepernick @Kaepernick7 We just witnessed a system built on white supremacy validate the terroristic acts of a white supremacist.



This only further validates the need to abolish our current system. White supremacy cannot be reformed. We just witnessed a system built on white supremacy validate the terroristic acts of a white supremacist. This only further validates the need to abolish our current system. White supremacy cannot be reformed.

Kaepernick is referring to rumors that Rittenhouse was, in fact, part of a white supremacist group. Shortly after the shootings, Rittenhouse was reportedly seen in a bar taking photographs with a hand sign up that was one made famous by the white supremacist group the "Proud Boys."

Natasha Cloud @T_Cloud4 If y’all don’t think all this is traumatizing for black and brown people you are insane. I just ft my wife from Jordan and broke down in tears asking her how do we start a family in AmeriKKKa. It’s already scary to be a parent. It’s terrifying to be a black or brown parent If y’all don’t think all this is traumatizing for black and brown people you are insane. I just ft my wife from Jordan and broke down in tears asking her how do we start a family in AmeriKKKa. It’s already scary to be a parent. It’s terrifying to be a black or brown parent

Natasha Cloud, a basketball player for the Washington Mystics, had also echoed the same feelings toward white supremacy and the current political landscape of the United States.

Robert Griffin III @RGIII Kyle Rittennhouse can kill without a sliver of doubt & walk free but Julius Jones is in jail for life without the chance for parole after being on death row for 20 years with all types of doubt in his case. What is Justice? God help us. Kyle Rittennhouse can kill without a sliver of doubt & walk free but Julius Jones is in jail for life without the chance for parole after being on death row for 20 years with all types of doubt in his case. What is Justice? God help us.

Robert Griffin III used the case of Julius Jones in his tweet. Jones had his death row sentence commuted to life without a parole sentence just yesterday. The case that Griffin is making is in regard to Jones shooting and killing Paul Howell, and how Jones received the death sentence. However, Rittenhouse killed two people but now walks free.

Whatever feelings are there in regards to the case of Rittenhouse, this situation is likely not to be over regardless of the non guilty verdict that was read today. There could be many more protests in the coming days.

