"What the f*** are you talking about?” - Joe Rogan slams Colin Kaepernick for making insulting comments about NFL Combine

Colin Kaepernick has made waves in the national media once again. Kaepernick has his own Netflix documentary titled Colin in Black & White. In the documentary, Colin Kaepernick compares the testing and evaluation process of the NFL draft combine to slavery.

Kaepernick has garnered a lot of national attention from his stance. Former UFC commentator and current podcaster Joe Rogan heard about Kaepernick's stance and had harsh words for the activist.

Joe Rogan slams Colin Kaepernick for making insulting comments about NFL Combine

Rogan spoke on Colin Kaepernick's stance on his podcast with comedian Theo Von. Rogan argued that players who are getting tested at the draft combine want to be there.

Rogan believes that simply measuring someone's physical appearance doesn't warrant a comparison to one of the darkest parts of American history. Rogan said,

“Imagine comparing the ability to do it or not do it, you sign up for it, everybody — like, so many people who play football want to be in the NFL. It’s a goal. It’s a dream. You can make millions of dollars. And imagine comparing that to slavery simply because they measure people’s physical performance.”

Rogan didn't just end there. He expanded on his point by saying teams should know a player inside and out before drafting them. The comparison between being examined for flaws in a player's body to slavery is one Rogan didn't understand. The second half of Rogan's quote was,

“That’s what he’s doing; he was measuring like wing spans and the combine scores, like for weightlifting and speed and all that stuff. That’s to see how physically adept you are, how good you’re gonna be at football, so they’ll give you tons of money. The idea that this is comparable to slavery, whoever f***ing wrote that down and then he — the fact that he read it and said it, and then they had that video where they’re comparing the NFL owners to the slave masters, and they’re shaking hands with each other: What the f*** are you talking about?”

Austin Nale @AustinLNale Clever imagery but oblivious & insulting for @Kaepernick7 to compare the unique interview process candidates undergo in hopes of being hired as an NFL employee to the disgusting dehumanization slaves endured when literally auctioned off like animals Clever imagery but oblivious & insulting for @Kaepernick7 to compare the unique interview process candidates undergo in hopes of being hired as an NFL employee to the disgusting dehumanization slaves endured when literally auctioned off like animals https://t.co/tfcLdCj0ZD

Colin Kaepernick is a figure that brings controversy with him everywhere, whether he intends it or not. He's a divisive figure in a politically polarized country. Everyone has an opinion on Colin Kaepernick.

Comparing slavery to the NFL combine will gather a lot of attention from people like Rogan, who are outspoken about their beliefs.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Time will tell if Kaepernick's claim offends any players in the NFL and if there's any fallout from his stance. He's been out of the NFL since the conclusion of the 2016 season. This stance likely won't earn him any fans among owners around the league as they're the ones who conduct the combine.

Edited by Windy Goodloe