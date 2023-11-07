Kyler Murray or Geno Smith: Who should you start in Week 10 fantasy football? 

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will make his long-awaited season debut this weekend as the Cardinals host the Atlanta Falcons.

While the Cardinals are 1-8 and at the bottom of the NFC West division, getting Murray back should improve their offense and help them pick up a few more wins before the season ends.

At the top of the division lies the Seattle Seahawks, tied with the San Francisco 49ers. Quarterback Geno Smith is picking up where he left off from last season, where he won Comeback Player of the Year.

Heading into Week 10, Murray and Smith are pitted around the same range for their projected fantasy performance vs. their opponents.

ESPN.com has ranked Murray at No. 13 and Smith at No. 15 in this week's fantasy QB rankings. Their list was compiled by fantasy gurus Mike Clay, Tristan H. Cockcroft, Eric Karabell and Eric Moody.

Should I pick up Kyler Murray in Week 10? Exploring fantasy projection for Cardinals QB

Kyler Murray during Arizona Cardinals v San Francisco 49ers

Kyler Murray will face an Atlanta Falcons defense this week that is ranked 18th in points allowed per game this season (21.3.) Collectively, they give up the sixth-least yards per game (303) and have been allowing just 197 passing yards per game, which ranks 10th.

Last season, Murray was 17th in his position for fantasy points (per game), as he averaged 18.2 fantasy points a game.

While he is returning from a torn ACL from last season, it wouldn't be a safe bet to start Murray this week back in his return. There are too many questions, such as how healthy is he? Is he rusty? Who is he throwing the ball to?

Is Geno Smith a good pick in Week 10?

Geno Smith during Seattle Seahawks vs. Baltimore Ravens

Geno Smith is at the bottom for fantasy QB rankings, according to fantasy.nfl.com. He's only put up 98 fantasy points through eight games this season. Part of the reason why he could be towards the bottom is because the Seattle Seahawks have already had their bye.

In eight games, Smith has thrown for 1,802 yards, nine touchdowns, and has rushed for 53 yards.

This week, Smith and the Seahawks face the Washington Commanders at home. They have a favorable matchup, as the Washington defense is near the bottom 10. They give up the third-most points per game (27.2), the fifth-most yards per game (368.9) and the sixth-most pass yards (252.7) per game.

While Smith hasn't put up mind-blowing numbers this season, he should be in line to have a good week vs. Washington this week.

Kyler Murray or Geno Smith: Who should I start?

Geno Smith and Kyler Murray during Seattle Seahawks vs. Arizona Cardinals

It would be hard to imagine that Kyler Murray finishes as a top 10 fantasy quarterback this week, returning from his injury. Geno Smith, especially facing a bottom-10 defense, should have a better shot at cracking the top-10/having a good performance.

Murray has to face the challenge of playing live-action for the first time in nearly a year, which could throw him out of rhythm with his receivers.

Smith had a down week against the Baltimore Ravens last week, and it's hard to see him having another slump this week vs. Washington.

Fans should look to start Smith over Murray this week, but in the NFL, anything can happen, with either of these QBs having a monster game or a completely terrible game.