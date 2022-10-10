“Kyler Murray rocking the latest in fashion from the Hillary Clinton power suit line” – NFL fans clown Cardinals QB for donning bizarre lime green outfit

Kyler Murray, like most NFL players, tries to stand out and make bold fashion statements before a game.

The Arizona Cardinals quarterback did his best as he arrived at State Farm Stadium in a lime green suit before facing the Philadelphia Eagles.

Naturally, NFL fans took notice of the suit and headed to Twitter to share their thoughts on the former Oklahoma Sooners quarterback's suit.

Fans compared the Cardinals quarterback's suit to that of former Presidential candidate and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. And that was just the start.

duchovny! @DAlgonquin kyler murray rocking the latest in fashion from the hillary clinton power suit line kyler murray rocking the latest in fashion from the hillary clinton power suit line https://t.co/QVVcmEYlrg

NFL Memes @NFL_Memes Kyler Murray dressed like Hillary Clinton Kyler Murray dressed like Hillary Clinton https://t.co/I97Afp3FyB

TheRealMessiuh @therealmessiuh If Kyler Murray is gonna dress like Hillary Clinton, then he should act like her and have all who oppose him mysteriously die....Kliff Kingsbury If Kyler Murray is gonna dress like Hillary Clinton, then he should act like her and have all who oppose him mysteriously die....Kliff Kingsbury 👀 https://t.co/vT2sANrpSy

A couple of fans commented that the 2019 AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year looked like Mountain Dew, someone attending a Baptist church, someone's Grandma, and Hillary Banks from the 1990s show The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air:

Back to his on-field exploits, though.

In the game versus the Eagles, Murray went 28 of 42 for 250 yards passing with a touchdown and an interception. He also had four rushes for 42 yards in the loss.

The quarterback and the Cardinals dropped to 2-3 on the season.

Kyler Murray so far this season and his topsy-turvy offseason

Philadelphia Eagles v Arizona Cardinals

This offseason, the Cardinals agreed to a five-year, $230.5 million contract extension with their franchise quarterback.

The contract initially had a clause regarding film study, which was seen as controversial by fans and analysts alike. It was later removed by the franchise.

Shifting to this season, Murray has thrown for 1,241 yards passing with six touchdowns and three interceptions.

The quarterback has thrown the most passes this season amongst other quarterbacks with 215 attempts, completing the most with 141.

We'll just have to wait and see if the former number one overall pick can keep the Arizona Cardinals on the green this season, considering they have playoff aspirations.

