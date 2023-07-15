Lake Tahoe celebrity golf leaderboard: Where do Aaron Rodgers, Tony Romo, and Travis Kelce rank?

The Lake Tahoe celebrity golf tournament is an annual celebrity golf tournament held in Nevada, USA. It is held during the second week of July at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline.

This year's tournament features some of the biggest names in American sports.

It has a prize purse of $600,000, with the winner taking away $125,000. The tournament will air on NBC as well as Peacock. As the tournament enters day two, here's a look at how some NFL superstars are faring.

Where do Aaron Rodgers, Tony Romo, and Travis Kelce rank on Day 2 of the 2023 Lake Tahoe celeb golf tournament?

The NFL is well-represented in the Lake Tahoe celebrity golf event.

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is tied for 20th.

Dallas Cowboys legend and defending champion Tony Romo is tied for 13th, while two-time Super Bowl champion tight end Travis Kelce is tied for 57th.

Whichi NFL players are partaking in the 2023 Lake Tahoe celebrity golf tournament?

Here's a list of the football stars past and present participating in this year's edition.

A.J. Hawk, ex-NFL linebacker Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets quarterback Adam Thielen, Carolina Panthers wide receiver Alex Smith, ex-NFL quarterback Andrew Whitworth, ex-NFL offensive tackle Brian Urlacher, NFL Hall of Fame linebacker Charles Woodson, NFL Hall of Fame cornerback Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver David Carr, ex-NFL quarterback DeMarcus Ware, NFL Hall of Fame defensive end Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints quarterback Doug Pederson, Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Dwight Freeney, ex-NFL defensive end Emmitt Smith, NFL Hall of Fame running back Harrison Smith, Minnesota Vikings safety Jerome Bettis, NFL Hall of Fame running back Jerry Rice, NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver Jim McMahon, ex-NFL quarterback Joe Theismann, ex-NFL quarterback John Elway, NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills quarterback Kyle Rudolph, NFL tight end Larry Fitzgerald, ex-NFL wide receiver Marcus Allen, NFL Hall of Fame running back Marshall Faulk, NFL Hall of Fame running back Mike Golic, ex-NFL player Mike Vrabel, Tennessee Titans head coach Pat McAfee, ex-NFL punter Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Peterson, Pittsburgh Steelers CB Reggie Bush, ex-NFL running back Robbie Gould, NFL kicker Ronde Barber, NFL Hall of Fame cornerback Ryan Fitzpatrick, ex-NFL quarterback Steve Young, NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Tim Brown, NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver Tony Romo, ex-NFL quarterback Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs tight end

Listing past winners of the Lake Tahoe celebrity golf tournament

The Lake Tahoe celebrity golf tournament was established in 1990. It has seen some super famous names battle it out on the greens.

Here's a rundown of all winners since the tournament's inception.

1990 Mark Rypien

1991 Rick Rhoden

1992 Dan Quinn

1993 Rick Rhoden

1994 Dick Anderson

1995 Rick Rhoden

1996 Billy Joe Tolliver

1997 Rick Rhoden

1998 Mario Lemieux

1999 Rick Rhoden

2000 Al Del Greco

2001 Dan Quinn

2002 Dan Quinn

2003 Rick Rhoden

2004 Dan Quinn

2005 Billy Joe Tolliver

2006 Jack Wagner

2007 Chris Chandler

2008 Rick Rhoden

2009 Rick Rhoden

2010 Billy Joe Tolliver

2011 Jack Wagner

2012 Dan Quinn

2013 Billy Joe Tolliver

2014 Mark Rypien

2015 Mark Mulder

2016 Mark Mulder

2017 Mark Mulder

2018 Tony Romo

2019 Tony Romo

2020 Mardy Fish

2021 Vinny Del Negro

2022 Tony Romo

