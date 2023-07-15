NFL
Lake Tahoe celebrity golf leaderboard: Where do Aaron Rodgers, Tony Romo, and Travis Kelce rank?

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Jul 15, 2023 12:52 GMT
The Lake Tahoe celebrity golf tournament is an annual celebrity golf tournament held in Nevada, USA. It is held during the second week of July at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline.

This year's tournament features some of the biggest names in American sports.

It has a prize purse of $600,000, with the winner taking away $125,000. The tournament will air on NBC as well as Peacock. As the tournament enters day two, here's a look at how some NFL superstars are faring.

Where do Aaron Rodgers, Tony Romo, and Travis Kelce rank on Day 2 of the 2023 Lake Tahoe celeb golf tournament?

The NFL is well-represented in the Lake Tahoe celebrity golf event.

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is tied for 20th.

Dallas Cowboys legend and defending champion Tony Romo is tied for 13th, while two-time Super Bowl champion tight end Travis Kelce is tied for 57th.

Whichi NFL players are partaking in the 2023 Lake Tahoe celebrity golf tournament?

Here's a list of the football stars past and present participating in this year's edition.

  1. A.J. Hawk, ex-NFL linebacker
  2. Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets quarterback
  3. Adam Thielen, Carolina Panthers wide receiver
  4. Alex Smith, ex-NFL quarterback
  5. Andrew Whitworth, ex-NFL offensive tackle
  6. Brian Urlacher, NFL Hall of Fame linebacker
  7. Charles Woodson, NFL Hall of Fame cornerback
  8. Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver
  9. David Carr, ex-NFL quarterback
  10. DeMarcus Ware, NFL Hall of Fame defensive end
  11. Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints quarterback
  12. Doug Pederson, Jacksonville Jaguars head coach
  13. Dwight Freeney, ex-NFL defensive end
  14. Emmitt Smith, NFL Hall of Fame running back
  15. Harrison Smith, Minnesota Vikings safety
  16. Jerome Bettis, NFL Hall of Fame running back
  17. Jerry Rice, NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver
  18. Jim McMahon, ex-NFL quarterback
  19. Joe Theismann, ex-NFL quarterback
  20. John Elway, NFL Hall of Fame quarterback
  21. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills quarterback
  22. Kyle Rudolph, NFL tight end
  23. Larry Fitzgerald, ex-NFL wide receiver
  24. Marcus Allen, NFL Hall of Fame running back
  25. Marshall Faulk, NFL Hall of Fame running back
  26. Mike Golic, ex-NFL player
  27. Mike Vrabel, Tennessee Titans head coach
  28. Pat McAfee, ex-NFL punter
  29. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback
  30. Patrick Peterson, Pittsburgh Steelers CB
  31. Reggie Bush, ex-NFL running back
  32. Robbie Gould, NFL kicker
  33. Ronde Barber, NFL Hall of Fame cornerback
  34. Ryan Fitzpatrick, ex-NFL quarterback
  35. Steve Young, NFL Hall of Fame quarterback
  36. Tim Brown, NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver
  37. Tony Romo, ex-NFL quarterback
  38. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs tight end

Listing past winners of the Lake Tahoe celebrity golf tournament

The Lake Tahoe celebrity golf tournament was established in 1990. It has seen some super famous names battle it out on the greens.

Here's a rundown of all winners since the tournament's inception.

  • 1990 Mark Rypien
  • 1991 Rick Rhoden
  • 1992 Dan Quinn
  • 1993 Rick Rhoden
  • 1994 Dick Anderson
  • 1995 Rick Rhoden
  • 1996 Billy Joe Tolliver
  • 1997 Rick Rhoden
  • 1998 Mario Lemieux
  • 1999 Rick Rhoden
  • 2000 Al Del Greco
  • 2001 Dan Quinn
  • 2002 Dan Quinn
  • 2003 Rick Rhoden
  • 2004 Dan Quinn
  • 2005 Billy Joe Tolliver
  • 2006 Jack Wagner
  • 2007 Chris Chandler
  • 2008 Rick Rhoden
  • 2009 Rick Rhoden
  • 2010 Billy Joe Tolliver
  • 2011 Jack Wagner
  • 2012 Dan Quinn
  • 2013 Billy Joe Tolliver
  • 2014 Mark Rypien
  • 2015 Mark Mulder
  • 2016 Mark Mulder
  • 2017 Mark Mulder
  • 2018 Tony Romo
  • 2019 Tony Romo
  • 2020 Mardy Fish
  • 2021 Vinny Del Negro
  • 2022 Tony Romo
