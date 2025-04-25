"Lamar is humble, Sanders is arrogant" - NFL fans react as Shedeur Sanders' draft slide gets Lamar Jackson comparisons

Shedeur Sanders’ NFL Draft freefall is the talk of the town in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and the football landscape in general. Once viewed as a potential top-five pick alongside Cam Ward, Sanders has slid past quarterback-needy teams like the Giants, Browns and Saints.

While Ward was picked at No. 1 by the Titans, Sanders is still waiting for his name to be called, drawing parallels to Lamar Jackson’s draft-night slide back in 2018.

NFL insider Josina Anderson wrote on X, drawing a comparison with Lamar Jackson:

“Shedeur Sanders needs to use all this fuel, just like Lamar Jackson did. Critics can become foot stools.”

Fans reacted to Shedeur's comparison with the two-time NFL MVP.

One viral post read:

"Lamar is humble, Sanders is arrogant. Lamar fell because no one believed in his abilities, Sanders fell because no one believed in his character. Major difference in the two."

Another wrote, "Sorry, Lamar Jackson got drafted in the first round! Sanders won’t be!!"

One more fan said, "He’s NOT remotely close to Lamar’s skill set. No speed, No arm. Please."

"Lamar is actually good though ," wrote another.

An X user tweeted, "Shedeur Sanders is garbage."

"But LJ didn't go into free fall like this stiff," commented one more.

Sanders showed flashes of his brilliance over the last two years in Boulder while playing for the Colorado Buffaloes under the guidance of his dad and Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders.

Why is Shedeur Sanders' draft stock sliding?

Coach Prime's son was once a lock for the top 10, but as the 2025 NFL draft unfolded, he went undrafted at the end of Round 1. Fans are wondering why multiple teams have passed on the Colorado QB.

NFL insiders say it’s all about the tape. One AFC exec told Fox Sports, “He’s not special to me,” while Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer said coaches and scouts struggled to grade Sanders as a first-round talent.

The Browns, Giants and Saints, teams with serious QB holes, opted to pass, and even the Steelers, long-rumored to be Sanders’ landing spot at No. 21, skipped the Colorado QB.

