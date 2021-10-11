Is Lamar Jackson playing tonight vs Colts in Week 5?

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens marked late August and early September as the darkest period in modern Ravens history as seemingly the entire roster fell apart due to injuries overnight. It seemed that the sky was falling in Baltimore. However, after four games, the Ravens are 3-1 and looking to keep the train rolling.

That said, to do this, they need their quarterback. Will Lamar Jackson play tonight?

Is Lamar Jackson playing against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5?

Lamar Jackson hasn't had nearly as many injury concerns as opposing quarterback Carson Wentz, but he hasn't been clean, either. He was questionable last week against the Broncos but ended up playing.

A week later and with no mention of the Ravens' injury report, Jackson is expected to be 100 percent and available to play. Jackson should play all four quarters tonight with no impediment.

This is great news for the team, who spent the last few days leading up to their previous game stressing about Jackson's health. Instead, this week, the Ravens have been able to remain focused on building their gameplan with few distractions.

This could lead to a stronger opening performance and an early lead due to having a better script to start the game.

Keys to the game for the Ravens

The Ravens will need to start off strong to force the Colts to lean on their passing game. With Quenton Nelson out, the Ravens would love the opportunity to attack the offensive line as Wentz drops back and waits longer for deeper routes to develop. With more passing opportunities comes more sack opportunities.

If the Ravens can get out to a lead, the Colts will have to abandon their great running game and lean on their shaky receivers. With TY Hilton out of the picture as well, the Ravens' secondary is licking its chops.

If the Colts get to use Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines and Marlon Mack often, it could be an indication that the Ravens are losing the time of possession, which may not bode well for them.

Ideally, the Ravens could get out to a quick ten-point lead so they can lean on their running attack. Even with all of the injuries to the running back position this season, the Ravens are still ranked fourth in the NFL in rushing while still being one of two teams left to finish Week Five.

