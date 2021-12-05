Lamar Jackson credits this sport for his elusiveness in the pocket 

At just 24 years of age, Lamar Jackson has established himself as the best running quarterback in NFL history. Since entering the league, he's already broken most of Michael Vick's rushing records.

His 4.34 40-yard-dash time at the draft combine speaks for itself.

But being as nimble and shifty as Jackson is comes with a lot of practice. On Friday, Jackson revealed why he's as elusive in the pocket as he is.

Believe it or not, he chalks up his success to a childhood game everyone has played.

Lamar Jackson credits playing tag as a kid for elusiveness in the pocket

That's right, Lamar Jackson playing tag as a youngster is why he's had so much success in the NFL. As simplistic as it sounds, it makes sense.

When playing tag, you're always on the run and can escape by being light on your feet. The jukes Jackson has made have likely been done on countless kids when he was younger.

"I think my {skill} comes from playing tag, not wanting to get touched. It just transitioned over to football."

Lamar Jackson's escapability from the pocket is one of the reasons he's one of the least-sacked quarterbacks in the league since 2019. In 2019, he was sacked just 23 times, and in 2020 he was brought down 29 times.

His sack total has gone up this year to 29 through ten games. But that's due to roster turnover on the offensive line and holding onto the ball too long.

Jackson's jukes have provided some of the most entertaining highlights of the last few seasons. These highlights are solely from 2019 and don't showcase his brilliance in 2020 and 2021.

Lamar Jackson has the Ravens running game 'running' smoothly

The Baltimore Ravens have transformed their offense into one of the NFL's most feared since Jackson became the starter. They led the NFL in rushing yards per game in 2019 and 2020.

This season, they trail only the Philadelphia Eagles, who have a running quarterback in their own right.

The Ravens will rely on Jackson's mobility against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 13, who have given Jackson issues in their two meetings. Jackson's lowest quarterback rating against an opponent is the Steelers.

Things are different this time, as Jackson is more confident in his arm talent than ever. He's had turnover woes but is a much-improved passer and more patient reading through progressions.

It's poetic that tag helped Lamar Jackson become who he is today. Because every week, he makes defenders feel like children when he makes them miss tackles on him.

