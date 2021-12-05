What is Lamar Jackson's record against Pittsburgh Steelers?

Believe it or not, Lamar Jackson will be facing the Pittsburgh Steelers for the third time in his NFL career this week. Since being drafted 32nd overall in 2018, Jackson has been one of the NFL's most transcendent talents.

But in the NFL's hardest-hitting rivalry, Jackson has missed more games than he's played.

This week, in particular, will have a massive say in the AFC North race. The Steelers are 5-5-1 and losing ground fast to the Baltimore Ravens and others.

The Ravens, meanwhile, are 8-3 and finding multiple ways to win.

Jackson will get just his third taste of this rivalry in Week 13.

Chris Adamski @C_AdamskiTrib Hard to believe that of Lamar Jackson's 47 career starts, only two have been against the Steelers



He has only a 59.2 passer rating vs. them Hard to believe that of Lamar Jackson's 47 career starts, only two have been against the SteelersHe has only a 59.2 passer rating vs. them

Lamar Jackson's stats and record against Steelers

In 2018, Lamar Jackson was drafted, and the organization's plan was for him to sit for a year and learn from Joe Flacco. He didn't play in their first meeting with Pittsburgh that year, which the Ravens won.

In the second meeting between the teams in Jackson's rookie year, he threw for one completion and ran five times for 10 yards. The Steelers won that game, but it didn't count against Jackson.

In 2019, the Ravens faced the Steelers without Ben Roethlisberger. In Jackson's first taste of the rivalry, he struggled immensely with three interceptions.

But his 70 yards on the ground kept the Steelers' defense confused, and the Ravens won in overtime by a field goal.

Lamar Jackson sat during their second meeting in 2019, as the Ravens had a 13-2 record at that point.

The 2019 MVP faced the Steelers in their first matchup of 2020, where the Steelers won by four. In that game, he ran an astonishing 16 times for 65 yards. He threw two touchdowns and two interceptions but ultimately struggled through the air.

Jackson then missed the second meeting between the rivals in 2020 due to contracting COVID-19.

Lamar Jackson looks to improve his record against the Steelers

All that aside, Jackson will look to get over .500 against the Steelers in Week 13. The former Heisman winner has shown growth this season in many areas but is still prone to bad turnovers.

Oddly enough, turnovers have been the biggest bugaboo of Jackson's career against the Steelers. If Jackson can keep them under control, they'll have a good shot at winning against the middling Steelers.

The Steelers are without Joe Haden in the secondary, which leaves them exposed at the cornerback position. The Ravens go as Jackson goes, so the pressure will be on the franchise superstar to slay his past demons against the Steelers.

Edited by LeRon Haire