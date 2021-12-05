How many Super Bowls has Ben Roethlisberger won?

The NFL world was met with quite a shock today as insiders discovered that Ben Roethlisberger has privately spoken to former teams within the Pittsburgh Steelers organization that he will be retiring after this season.

Roethlisberger's retirement has been on the horizon for quite some time, as his play has been declining as of late. Big Ben has a host of records and accolades on his extensive NFL resume, but none more important than winning the Super Bowl. In Roethlisberger's 18 seasons, he's only won the Super Bowl twice.

Which Ben Roethlisberger Super Bowl is more impressive?

Ben Roethlisberger had himself quite a career and one of the best back-to-back seasons in NFL history. The Steelers drafted him in 2004, and due to some lackluster performances from Tommy Maddox, Roethlisberger was fast-tracked right into the starting quarterback position for the team.

The 2004 season saw Roethlisberger go 13-0 and take his team to the AFC Championship, where they would lose to eventual Super Bowl winners, the New England Patriots.

That season would not turn out to be a fluke as the Steelers returned to proper form in 2005, with Ben Roethlisberger leading the way. The Steelers went 11-5 on the season before heading into the playoffs. The Steelers were seeded lower than the Cincinnati Bengals, whom they beat in the divisional round. They would then upset the Indianapolis Colts in the divisional round and upset the Denver Broncos in the AFC Championship to secure their place in Super Bowl XL.

The Steelers took on the Seattle Seahawks and won with a final score of 21-10. Even though the Steelers had won, Ben Roethlisberger had one of the worst games of his career. He finished the game with nine completions on 22 attempts, 123 yards, and two INTs. His 22.6 passer rating is the worst in Super Bowl history that also included the winning team.

Regardless, the team came together for an impressive win and logged their first Super Bowl win under the lead of Ben Roethlisberger.

It would take three seasons before the Steelers would once again find themselves in the final show. The 2008 season saw Roethlisberger and the Steelers post a 12-4 record. Even though they had clinched the NFC North with a win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 15, they would lose to the Tennessee Titans in Week 16 netting them the #2 seed in the AFC. That meant a first-round bye week.

The Steelers will go on to beat the San Diego Chargers in the divisional round of the playoffs. They then faced their division rival and nemesis Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship. The final score was 23-14, leading them back to the Super Bowl to face the Arizona Cardinals.

Super Bowl XLIII went much different for Roethlisberger this time around. Even with how good the Cardinals' defense was, he still managed to complete 21 of 30 passes, with 377 yards, 1 TD, and 1 INT. His passer rating was 93.2.

12 years ago today, Santonio Holmes with an unbelievable catch to win an incredible Super Bowl for the Steelers

The near end of Super Bowl XLIII saw the Steelers nearly blow a commanding 20-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter. The Cardinals went on a 16 point streak and led 23-20 near the end of the game. Roethlisberger would go on to win the game in the final drive by throwing for 88 yards in eight plays, 73 of which went to MVP Santonio Holmes. This included a game-winning TD that saw the Steelers take a 27-23 lead with 35 seconds left. The Cardinals were not allowed to answer back and the Steelers would win.

Should Ben Roethlisberger retire, he can be happy knowing that he has two Super Bowl wins under his belt and has taken his team to the playoffs 11 times out of the 18 seasons that he has played.

