5 legendary NFL players who could retire in the next 3-5 years

There are some legendary NFL players who could retire in the near future. These five players are probably all on their way to the Hall of Fame when their decorated careers end. They are still currently active in the NFL but could retire soon.

#1 - WR Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons and Tennessee Titans

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones

No wide receiver in the NFL has been more productive over the last decade than Julio Jones. He has exceeded 1000 receiving yards in seven different seasons with over 1500 in three of them. Jones has recorded at least 120 targets seven times, over 150 targets four times and has even reached over 200 targets in his busiest season in the NFL. He has three seasons with over 100 receptions.

Julio Jones is an NFL legend at wide receiver but his incredible career appears to be running short. After missing just 18 games in his first nine years in the NFL, Jones has already missed 13 games over the last two years.

#2 - RB Adrian Peterson, Minnesota Vikings and five other teams

Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson

Adrian Peterson is one of the greatest running backs in NFL history. He has exceeded 1000 rushing yards in eight of his 15 seasons and is in the elite group of running backs to eclipse 2000 rushing yards in a single season. That same year he accomplished another rare task when he won the NFL MVP as a non-quarterback. He was the last player to do so.

Peterson is in the top five in NFL history for career rushing yards and rushing touchdowns. He will easily be selected as the first ballot Hall of Famer when it's all said and done in his legendary career. The end could be coming soon.

