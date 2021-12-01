"You chew it and then spit it out"- Ben Roethlisberger reacts to Pittsburgh Steelers' loss to Cincinnati Bengals

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger isn't addressing the his team's blowout 41-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals this past Sunday. In his media availability on Wednesday morning, Roethlisberger emphasized that he would not be talking about the Steelers' poor performance on both sides of the ball. Roethlisberger said:

“You know what, someone once said games like this are like bubblegum, You chew ’em for a little bit and you spit ’em out. That’s kinda what I’m doing, so I’m moving on. I have no comments about last week because it’s bubblegum that’s been spit out.”

Ben Roethlisberger is moving on from Sunday's embarassing loss

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is in his 18th NFL season. He has been fortunate to have not been on any losing teams throughout his storied career. He has taken three trips to the Super Bowl, winning two. While everyone believes that this could be Ben Roethlisberger's final season in the black and gold, the Steelers aren't making it an enjoyable farewell tour.

On Wednesday morning, Roethlisberger compared Sunday's loss to bubble gum that has been chewed and spit out. So, the NFL veteran won't be making any comments about the game because, like bubble gum, it has been spit out.

During their heroic performance last Sunday night against the Los Angeles Chargers, a the Steelers comeback was thwarted. Roethlisberger went on to have his worst performance of the season, thus far, on the road against the Bengals. He was just 24 for 41 on completed passes and threw for 263 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.

Defensive leaders T.J. Watt and Cam Heyward said, after the game, that the defense's performance was embarrassing and that they needed to play better.

Former Steelers players, including ESPN analyst Ryan Clark, have been vocal about the team's poor play.

The Steelers started the season with a road win over the Buffalo Bills and then went on to lose three straight games. Pittsburgh was able to get back to .500 before their bye week, which included a four-game winning streak after the off week. After getting to 5-3, the Steelers have now tied the winless Detroit Lions and lost to the Los Angeles Chargers and the Cincinnati Bengals.

If Roethlisberger and the Steelers are going to rebound, they have to do it quickly. The Steelers still have two meetings against the Baltimore Ravens, including this week and a road trip to the Kansas City Chiefs ahead in the coming weeks.

