"If you were on offense, you'd be mad too" - Lamar Jackson frustrated with Ravens' sideline vs Dolphins 

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens want to forget Week 10 ever happened. Jackson, a current MVP frontrunner, had a bad game against a Miami Dolphins defense that was unrelenting with their blitzes.

Jackson faced more blitzes from defensive backs against the Dolphins than any NFL quarterback has faced in a game in six seasons. The Ravens scored just ten points in the game, and their only touchdown came in garbage time.

There was frustration from Jackson during the game and frustration from the entire offense on the sidelines.

Lamar Jackson is frustrated with Ravens' sideline vs. Dolphins

The Ravens offense was so ineffective that Jackson sounded off in the postgame press conference. The offense was 2 for 14 on third-down conversions and didn't convert on a third-down attempt until the second half. After the game, Jackson said,

"I was hot. We weren't scoring no points. Our defense played a great game. I feel our defense played lights out. We just weren't getting it done on offense. That's why I was mad. If you were on offense, you'd be mad, too."

Lamar Jackson's struggles were in part due to his offensive line and wide receivers struggling. The offensive line did a poor job in managing the blitz, allowing four sacks on Jackson.

His wide receivers didn't complete their routes on a couple of plays. Marquise "Hollywood" Brown was targeted 13 times and ended up with 37 yards. Xavien Howard played a tremendous game in coverage and had a fumble return touchdown that sealed the game for the Dolphins.

Since entering the NFL, Lamar Jackson has never scored ten points or fewer in a game. The passing offense that ranked eighth in yards per game couldn't make anything happen whatsoever until garbage time.

The Ravens are now 6-3 and no longer have layup opponents on their schedule.

The Ravens' schedule in the second half tightens up

Looking ahead, the Ravens schedule is going to be a daunting one. They have five games against the AFC North, which is anybody's race and currently wide open.

Their other three games are against two Super Bowl contenders and the Chicago Bears. Those contenders are the 7-2 Green Bay Packers and 7-2 Los Angeles Rams.

Lamar Jackson will be tasked with leading the Ravens forward and into the playoffs. The loss to the Dolphins is a setback, but the Ravens should still feel good about their team.

The defense played outstandingly against the Dolphins, holding their offense to 15 points. Rashod Bateman has shown flashes in his limited snaps as a rookie.

They're still well-coached under John Harbaugh and are still in the conversation for the best team in the AFC. But they'll need to learn to handle the blitz, as teams will likely try to replicate the Dolphins' blueprint that worked Thursday.

