Lamar Jackson or Jalen Hurts draft: Who to pick in your fantasy team?

The two quarterbacks most known for their rushing abilities are Lamar Jackson and Jalen Hurts. Both players are among the favorites to get drafted into the Fantasy Football League. But if you have to choose between them, who will it be - Jackson or Hurts?

Football fans are waiting for the NFL season to start so that they can draft their fantasy team. For months, fantasy players plan on their drafts by keeping a close look at NFL players during the offseason. The pre-season has ended, which was a crucial time for the teams to showcase what they bring to the league this year.

When it comes to quarterbacks, the debate is between Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. Are you confused too?

If that is the case, let's begin with our analysis of the two quarterbacks and decide who's the best choice for your fantasy football team.

Previous season statistics of Lamar Jackson and Jalen Hurts

The Baltimore Ravens drafted Lamar Jackson as an overall 32nd pick in the first round of the 2018 NFL draft. He has played four seasons with the Ravens and since then has become the face of the team.

Jackson's best season came in 2019, when he threw for 3,127 yards with a pass percentage of 66.1, 36 touchdowns, and six interceptions.

Last season, Jackson missed five games while he was injured mid-season. In the 12 games he started, he threw for 2,882 yards and had 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

The Philadelphia Eagles drafted Jalen Hurts as the 53rd overall pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft. Last season, he started in all 15 games played by the Eagles. Hurts had outstanding figures of 3,144 passing yards with 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Hurts also threw a massive 91-yard long pass that was received by Eagles WR Quez Watkins during the game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Who is a better pick for fantasy football 2022 - Lamar Jackson or Jalen Hurts?

Both players have shown that they are going to stay in the league for a long time. Jackson and Hurts both have rushing abilities that make them one of the most dangerous quarterbacks in the league.

However, Jackson for the first time has missed so many games, and as a rusher he is more prone to injuries. Despite being good at throws, Jackson prefers his rushing abilities.

Hurts had a good last season, and his stats were better than Jackson's. We also know Hurts' ability to throw long passes, and his rushing abilities give him an added advantage.

Nothing can go wrong if you select Jalen Hurts over Lamar Jackson. Although Jackson is ranked higher than Hurts, he is a dual threat and is likely to have a good 2022 NFL season. So, take your chance and select Hurts over Jackson.

