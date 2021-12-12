What is Lamar Jackson's record against Cleveland Browns?

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is in his fourth NFL season after being drafted with the final pick in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

In Jackson's rookie season, he started seven games for the Ravens, going 6-1 with 1,201 passing yards with six touchdowns and three interceptions.

He also had 695 yards on the ground and five touchdowns on 147 rushing attempts, averaging 4.7 rushing yards per attempt, which placed him in the top 20 in the league that year.

The following year, Jackson had a breakout year as he led the NFL in passing touchdowns with 36 while throwing for 3,127 yards. He also led the NFL in quarterback rating with 83.

In 2019, the former Louisville Cardinals player also rushed for 1,206 yards and seven touchdowns on 176 rushing attempts, averaging 6.9 rushing yards per attempt, which led the league.

Jackson’s 1,206 rushing yards are the most by a quarterback in NFL history. He passed former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick after he had 1,039 rushing yards in 2006.

That year, he won the league MVP award. Jackson finished sixth in the league in rushing and had seven touchdowns.

He had another 1,000-yard year rushing the ball in 2020, rushing for 1,005 yards and seven touchdowns. Jackson had 2,757 yards passing with 26 touchdowns and nine interceptions, averaging 183.6 passing yards a game.

Jackson was in the top 15 with 26 touchdowns and top 25 in passing yards in 2020. The All-Pro quarterback is currently ninth in rushing yards with 762 rushing yards and tied for third in game-winning drives with four.

However, Jackson has been sacked 37 times, which is the most in the NFL.

Jackson and the Ravens travel to Cleveland this week to face the Browns in an AFC North contest, and Jackson has started seven games versus the Browns in his career.

Matt Bowen @MattBowen41 Looking at some numbers on QB Lamar Jackson for my film room piece…



Lamar has been blitzed on 54 dropbacks in his last three games (MIA, CLE, PIT).



QBR vs. the blitz in those games = 9.4.



Would expect the defensive pressure to continue this Sunday vs. the Browns. Looking at some numbers on QB Lamar Jackson for my film room piece…Lamar has been blitzed on 54 dropbacks in his last three games (MIA, CLE, PIT). QBR vs. the blitz in those games = 9.4. Would expect the defensive pressure to continue this Sunday vs. the Browns.

Jackson's Record Versus the Browns in His Career

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson vs. Cleveland Browns

Lamar Jackson has a 5-2 record against the Browns in his career with 1,267 yards passing with 11 touchdowns, six interceptions and a quarterback rating of 96.8. He has 506 yards rushing on 82 rushing attempts and four touchdowns.

In his second start versus the Browns, he rushed for two touchdowns and another pair of rushing touchdowns in their Week 14 matchup in Cleveland.

Jonas Shaffer @jonas_shaffer



But with Cleveland’s disappointing season and a crazy 2022 QB carousel, Sunday’s game could be their last in the AFC North. Lamar Jackson and Baker Mayfield are friends, Heisman Trophy winners, 2018 draftmates and division rivals.But with Cleveland’s disappointing season and a crazy 2022 QB carousel, Sunday’s game could be their last in the AFC North. bit.ly/3pNbfO6 Lamar Jackson and Baker Mayfield are friends, Heisman Trophy winners, 2018 draftmates and division rivals.But with Cleveland’s disappointing season and a crazy 2022 QB carousel, Sunday’s game could be their last in the AFC North. bit.ly/3pNbfO6

Also Read Article Continues below

Jackson is looking for his fifth straight win against Cleveland to give the Ravens their ninth win of the season to stay atop the AFC North.

Edited by LeRon Haire

LIVE POLL Q. Does Lamar Jackson beat the Browns today? Yes No 0 votes so far