Lamar Jackson’s guaranteed money vs Jalen Hurts deal: Did Philly get a better deal?

Lamar Jackson and Jalen Hurts both became the two-highest paid players in the NFL within the last 10 days.

Jackson inked a five-year, $260 million deal with the Baltimore Ravens on April 27th. Hurts signed a five-year, $255 million contract with the Philadelphia Eagles on April 17th.

Of the $260 million, $185 million is guaranteed to Lamar Jackson, while Hurts was guaranteed $179 million out of his $255 million deal. The two quarterbacks became the highest-paid players annually, with Hurts making $51 million per season and Jackson making $52 million per season.

Now the question is, who got a better deal? Hurts got his contract extension after three seasons, while Lamar got his after five.

Jackson has a 45-16 record compared to Hurts' 23-11 regular season record.

Thus far, Jackson has done more in the league. He's thrown for more yards and touchdowns, has rushed for more yards and touchdowns, and even won the league MVP in 2019.

However, Hurts has had more playoff success than Jackson. Hurts has appeared in the post-season the past two seasons. He suffered a first-round exit in 2021, but led the Eagles to the Super Bowl this past season, becoming NFC Champions. The Eagles lost to the Chiefs by a close score of 38-35.

Jackson has been in the playoffs for four seasons (didn't play this past post-season) and has a 1-3 record.

It's tough to say whether or not Philly got a better deal for Hurts compared to Jackson's deal with the Ravens. Whichever team winds up with more Super Bowl victories in both Jackson and Hurts' careers could be the winner of a better deal.

Why both Jalen Hurts and Lamar Jackson were overpaid

Lamar Jackson injured during Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns

Did both Lamar Jackson and Jalen Hurts get overpaid? You can certainly argue the case.

Hurts has only been a starting QB for two full seasons. In 2020, he went 1-3 as a rookie and in 2021, he showed strides, finishing with an 8-7 record. Despite making it to the post-season, Hurts and the Eagles were bounced in the first round by the Buccaneers.

This past season, Hurts led the Eagles to a 14-1 regular-season record and got to the Super Bowl while placing second in MVP voting. Hurts has only had one spectacular season.

Jackson has been to the playoffs four times in his career and has a record of 1-3. Jackson also has a passer rating of 68 in the post-season, which is below average. Jackson has carried the ball 727 times through five seasons and could suffer wear and tear much sooner than most QBs. The same goes for Jalen Hurts, who has already rushed the ball 367 times in his career.

Do you think Lamar Jackson and Jalen Hurts were overpaid?

