Lamar Jackson vs. Jalen Hurts 40-yard dash time: Which star QB comes out on top?

Lamar Jackson and Jalen Hurts have established themselves among the best modern quarterbacks in the NFL. The two signal-callers have an incredible passing range but are also good runners. However, Jackson is much quicker than Hurts in a footrace.

Jackson completed his 40-yard dash in 4.34 seconds at his Pro Day in 2017 at the University of Louisville. Meanwhile, Hurts ran his 40-yard dash in 4.59 seconds at the 2018 NFL Combine. While Hurts' time is not slow by any means, Jackson is just too fast for a quarterback.

The fastest 40-yard time by a quarterback at the NFL Combine was recorded in 2001 by Michael Vick, who did the drill in 4.33 seconds. Jackson's time is the closest to Vick, but he did not do the drill at the Combine. If he did the same time, Jackson would have recorded the second-fastest 40-yard dash by a quarterback at the showpiece event.

However, Jackson has often shown his running skills in the big league. Since being drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the first round in 2018, he has rushed for 6,173 yards and 33 touchdowns on 1,014 carries.

In comparison, Hurts has 3,133 yards and 55 touchdowns on 674 carries since being drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the second round in 2020. He led the Eagles to the Super Bowl title last month.

How did Lamar Jackson fare in comparison to Jalen Hurts in 2024 NFL season?

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson - Source: Imagn

Lamar Jackson finished the 2024 regular season with 4,172 passing yards and 41 touchdowns with four interceptions. He also rushed for 915 yards and four touchdowns on 139 carries, helping the Ravens win the AFC North.

Meanwhile, Hurts ended the regular season with 2,903 passing yards and 18 touchdowns with five interceptions. He rushed for 630 yards and 14 touchdowns on 150 carries, helping the Eagles win the NFC East.

While Jackson and the Ravens were eliminated from the playoffs by the Buffalo Bills in the AFC divisional playoff round, Hurts led Philly to the Super Bowl title.

