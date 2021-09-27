Lamar Jackson to WWE? Kofi Kingston would love to see Ravens QB in the wrestling ring

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has been one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the National Football League. His ability to make plays happen has been unmatched compared to others. Last week in primetime, Jackson led the Baltimore Ravens to a come-from-behind victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, showing his poise against a top-notch competitor.

Apparently, he could be considered for a career in the wrestling world, according to Kofi Kingston, a WWE champion himself.

James Simpson @JS_Football Here is every Lamar Jackson rushing touchdown in the NFL in two minutes.



Electric ⚡





Lamar Jackson a WWE Superstar?

In a thrilling Week 2 win over the Kansas City Chiefs, quarterback Lamar Jackson did a backflip into the end zone to score a touchdown. That backflip and Jackson's overall athleticism caught Kingston's attention. In a recent interview, Kofi Kingston had this to say about Lamar Jackson's ability and the possible success he could have in a wrestling career if he wanted one:

"I would love to see what Lamar could do in a wrestling ring," Kingston said. "He would be incredible. I'd give it a 10 out of 10," Kingston said of the flip. "I don't really care about the form. ... He was just out there showing out."

Billy Heyen @BillyHeyen Lamar Jackson didn't quite stick the landing on his flip into the end zone 😅









Although it's unlikely that Lamar Jackson would consider a career change, he didn't quite get a perfect landing and said a few days later at practice that he was still sore from the flip. It seems that his play in the NFL is catching the attention of those all around the sports world and beyond.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski was the last NFL player to try his hand at the WWE. During his brief retirement, after his time with the New England Patriots, Rob Gronkowski tried his hand at the WWE world. Gronkowski even won a title during his stint at the WWE.

However, it seems that Lamar Jackson will concentrate on his young NFL career for now. In just his fourth NFL season, Lamar Jackson already has over 7,000 passing yards, 70 passing touchdowns along with his impressive running game with over 3,000 rushing yards and 21 rushing touchdowns.

