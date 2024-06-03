Larry Allen net worth: Exploring late Cowboys Hall of Famer's wealth

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Larry Allen net worth: Exploring late Cowboys Hall of Famer's wealth

Larry Allen net worth: Exploring late Cowboys Hall of Famer's wealth

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Jun 03, 2024 17:41 GMT
NFL: Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement
Larry Allen net worth: Exploring late Cowboys Hall of Famer's wealth

Larry Allen is a much-loved figure in Dallas thanks to his decade-plus career with the Dallas Cowboys. Allen racked up accolades as a member of America's team and was a part of the team's most recent Super Bowl triumph in 1996.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the late great Larry Allen had a net worth of $22 million. Allen amassed that net worth from his playing career earnings, endorsements and investments.

In 2002, Allen signed a a six-year, $37 million contract extension with the Cowboys. The deal included a $12 million signing bonus showing the Cowboys' faith in their iconic guard. He earned a total of $40 million during his NFL career.

Larry Allen enjoyed a legendary NFL career

Larry Allen had a phenomenal career as an offensive lineman and is considered one of the greatest guards in Dallas Cowboys history. In the 1990s and 2000s, Allen was a member of two NFL All-Decade Teams.

also-read-trending Trending

Allen was in the league for 14 seasons, earning 11 Pro Bowl selections. Furthermore, Allen racked up six All-Pro nods at the guard position and one All-Pro nod at the tackle position, showcasing his versatility in the offensive line.

That accolade earned him the distinction of being the third player in NFL history to be chosen to the Pro Bowl at more than one offensive line position during his professional career. He joined Bruce Matthews and Chris Hinton on the exclusive list.

Furthermore, Larry Allen's versatility proved an asset throughout his professional football career. The future Hall of Famer played all but one position on the O-line during his stint with the Dallas Cowboys. He appeared at right tackle, right guard, left tackle,and left guard, with the only position left on his list being center.

Larry Allen achieved the dream of many in 2013 when he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He is also a member of the prestigious Dallas Cowboys Ring of Honor.

Larry Allen had a son with NFL aspirations

The Dallas Cowboys legend had a son, Larry Allen Jr., who was once signed by the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent. However, like his father, he never really took off in the league.

According to reports, Larry Allen died on June 2, 2024, while on vacation with family in Mexico. He was 52 years old.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी