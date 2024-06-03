Larry Allen net worth: Exploring late Cowboys Hall of Famer's wealth

Larry Allen is a much-loved figure in Dallas thanks to his decade-plus career with the Dallas Cowboys. Allen racked up accolades as a member of America's team and was a part of the team's most recent Super Bowl triumph in 1996.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the late great Larry Allen had a net worth of $22 million. Allen amassed that net worth from his playing career earnings, endorsements and investments.

In 2002, Allen signed a a six-year, $37 million contract extension with the Cowboys. The deal included a $12 million signing bonus showing the Cowboys' faith in their iconic guard. He earned a total of $40 million during his NFL career.

Larry Allen enjoyed a legendary NFL career

Larry Allen had a phenomenal career as an offensive lineman and is considered one of the greatest guards in Dallas Cowboys history. In the 1990s and 2000s, Allen was a member of two NFL All-Decade Teams.

Allen was in the league for 14 seasons, earning 11 Pro Bowl selections. Furthermore, Allen racked up six All-Pro nods at the guard position and one All-Pro nod at the tackle position, showcasing his versatility in the offensive line.

That accolade earned him the distinction of being the third player in NFL history to be chosen to the Pro Bowl at more than one offensive line position during his professional career. He joined Bruce Matthews and Chris Hinton on the exclusive list.

Furthermore, Larry Allen's versatility proved an asset throughout his professional football career. The future Hall of Famer played all but one position on the O-line during his stint with the Dallas Cowboys. He appeared at right tackle, right guard, left tackle,and left guard, with the only position left on his list being center.

Larry Allen achieved the dream of many in 2013 when he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He is also a member of the prestigious Dallas Cowboys Ring of Honor.

Larry Allen had a son with NFL aspirations

The Dallas Cowboys legend had a son, Larry Allen Jr., who was once signed by the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent. However, like his father, he never really took off in the league.

According to reports, Larry Allen died on June 2, 2024, while on vacation with family in Mexico. He was 52 years old.