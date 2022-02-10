WATCH: "Please, I can't be arrested again" - Raiders' Nate Hobbs begged police to cut him some slack after speeding

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs was cited and detained on January 16 for reckless driving. Hobbs was allegedly traveling 110 miles per hour in a 65 mph zone in his automobile in Las Vegas. Local authorities recently released footage of Hobbs’s encounter with police on January 16.

In the clip, Hobbs told the trooper that he was just trying to make it to a football meeting. The trooper asked him to explain why he (Hobbs) should not be taken to jail for going 110 mph on the highway. The trooper in the video explicitly explained that he was not arrested but was instead being detained. Hobbs responded that cannot be arrested again.

“I cannot be arrested again, sir. Please.”

The Nevada state trooper cited Nate Hobbs for reckless driving and changing lanes without signaling. Previously, on January 3, Hobbs had been arrested for driving under the influence, just weeks before the January 16 incident.

According to the Clark County District Attorney’s office, the DUI charges were dropped after authorities determined that his blood alcohol content was under the legal limit. In the January 3rd incident, ESPN.com reported that Hobbs pleaded guilty to a careless driving charge and was ordered to pay a fine and complete 20 hours of community service.

In addition to the fine and community service, Hobbs was also ordered to enroll in an alcohol treatment program. If Hobbs does not comply with the court order, he could be subject to a 30-day jail sentence.

Earlier in the season, the Las Vegas Raiders had another player, wide receiver Henry Ruggs III, involved in a high-speed accident that resulted in fatalities when Ruggs’s car hit another car that resulted in the death of a woman and her dog. Ruggs is facing up to 50 years in prison for felony DUI and reckless driving charges.

Nate Hobbs is a slot cornerback out of Illinois University and was drafted by the Raiders in the 5th round of the 2021 NFL draft. For the 2021 NFL season, he registered one interception, one forced fumble, and a sack to go along with 74 tackles with the Las Vegas Raiders.

