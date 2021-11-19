Las Vegas Raiders: Top 5 head coach choices for next NFL season

Now that the mess caused by Jon Gruden is a thing of the past, the Las Vegas Raiders will be looking toward the future to hire their next head coach. There are plenty of candidates that will be open to the job for the 2022 season.

Hiring head coaches can be one of the more stressful aspects of any team's build or rebuild. Coaching candidates can't start pitching their ideas for their head coach reign until the season ends, especially those that make it to the playoffs.

Here are five potential head coach candidates for the Raiders.

Which head coach candidate makes the most sense?

#5 - Rich Bisaccia

Rich Bisaccia stepped up as the interim head coach for the Las Vegas Raiders when Gruden resigned his position as head coach last month. Should the Raiders make the playoffs this season under Bisaccia's lead, the Raiders could look to him to lead the team in 2022.

Bisaccia was the special teams coordinator and assistant head coach before he was promoted to interim head coach. The Raiders are currently 5-4 and a game behind the AFC West-leading Kansas City Chiefs. Although the Raiders have lost their head coach, starting WR, and starting CB, they are still in the hunt for the playoffs.

#4 - Gus Bradley

Another more alluring option for the Raiders would be to hire defensive coordinator Gus Bradley as their next head coach. Owner Mark Davis does seem like the type to want to promote within should the situation present itself.

As it stands right now, the Raiders defense is one of the strongest units in all of football. Maxx Crosby has emerged as one of the premier pass rushers in the game. This defense could be built even stronger in the off-season, so the team can emerge as a defense-first team. Bradley would be the perfect candidate to help the team mold into that type of presence.

