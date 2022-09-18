Arizona Cardinals vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Odds, Lines, Picks, and Predictions - September 18, 2022 | 2022 NFL Regular Season

The Las Vegas Raiders travel south to play the Arizona Cardinals in their Week 2 matchup. Both teams are looking for their first win of the season after disappointing losses in Week 1.
The Raiders are a dark horse for a lot of sharp bettors in the AFC West, and as a result, they were shown some love in Week 1. But Justin Herbert stepped up and showed that he is a real force in that division.
"Raiders HC Josh McDaniels and the Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury won Super Bowl XXXVIII together" - @theleviedwards
The Kansas City Chiefs served the Cardinals a big L in Week 1. Many expected it to be a close game, as Kyler Murray has been on the fringes of greatness for several years now, but he fell flat in Week 1.
Arizona Cardinals vs. Las Vegas Raiders match details
Fixture: Arizona Cardinals @ Las Vegas Raiders
Date & Time: Sunday, September 18, 4:25 p.m. EDT.
Venue: Aligent Stadium, Las Vegas, NV
"Aligent Stadium" - @tae_lilly
Arizona Cardinals vs. Las Vegas Raiders betting odds
Arizona Cardinals vs. Las Vegas Raiders best picks
We killed it last week with the Derek Carr passing prop. However, this week looks very different. Despite missing his prop last week, his total for this week is even higher, and given how the Cardinals' defense looked in the previous week against the Chiefs, it's understandable. Expect to see Davante Adams catching a lot of Carr's passes. He's more than capable of a 300+ yard game, so bettors should lock it in.
Derek Carr Over 281.5 Passing Yards (-114)
Marquise Brown only caught four passes last week, but one of those catches was good for six points. Kyler Murray will try to involve him more to get this offense rolling. He's always a deep threat, and given the odds, it's a great play for bettors.
Marquise Brown Anytime Touchdown (+185)
Arizona Cardinals vs. Las Vegas Raiders prediction
There are concerns about Kyler Murray, given that the new Call of Duty beta comes out this weekend, but I think he knows that's a narrative he needs to kill. So don't be surprised if he doesn't even touch the beta. Murray is going to have a career game in this one and bring Arizona their first dub of the season.
Arizona (+190)
NFL fans! Bet $5 on DraftKings & get $200 in free bets. Click here! Available in eligible states.