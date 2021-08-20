Las Vegas Raiders vs Los Angeles Rams prediction & preview - August 21 | NFL preseason 2021

The Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders have been having joint practices this week. Fights have already broken out over the course of those sessions, setting up a chaotic preseason matchup this Saturday. Will Sean McVay's youth defeat Jon Gruden's hard-nosed, no-nonsense side?

Here's a look at both teams as they gear up to fight it out in Week Two of the preseason.

Las Vegas Raiders vs Los Angeles Rams preseason preview

Las Vegas Raiders injuries

According to ESPN, Jalen Richard and Marcus Mariota are both questionable. Jalen Richard is the Raiders' third-string running back at the moment. He's working through a foot injury. He will be missed as the bellcow for much of this game. Mariota, meanwhile, has a leg injury and did not play last week, although he did suit up.

If he doesn't play this week, the Raiders could be in trouble, as they will be leaning on Nathan Peterman.

Coach Gruden, Darren Waller, Josh Jacobs and Kolton Miller address the media live from Westlake Village after a joint practice with the Rams.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback situation

Derek Carr did not play a single snap last week. Nathan Peterman played all four quarters.

Will Derek Carr play this week? It's unclear. Odds are, he misses all of the Raiders' preseason games. Additionally, when considering his injury history and veteran status, it makes sense to hold him out until Week 1.

In his place, Mariota may see some game time this week. Otherwise, Nathan Peterman could easily find himself throwing almost 40 times again this week.

Las Vegas Raiders: Players to watch

John Brown is worth keeping an eye on. He had a 1,000-yard season two years ago with the Buffalo Bills. If that Josh Brown shows up this year, the Raiders could have something special in their passing game. Additionally, if Henry Ruggs sees the field, this could be a first look at whether he will take a second-year step up in 2021.

Los Angeles Rams injuries

There are many injuries to be aware of for the Los Angeles Rams, according to ESPN. Cam Akers is out for the year with a torn ACL. John Wolford is questionable and the Rams could also miss Tutu Atwell and Van Jefferson. Ben Skwronek is out for four to six weeks with a forearm injury.

While these players were not expected to feature in preseason, Darious Williams and Leonard Floyd are also dealing with minor ankle injuries.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback situation

Matthew Stafford will not be playing in the preseason. John Wolford was expected to get time, but as he is questionable, the odds of him seeing the field are small.

That's good news for Bryce Perkins, who balled out in last week's game. As a result, he is likely to see much more playing time. Devlin Hodges will also get some time on the field.

Los Angeles Rams: Players to watch

Jake Funk and Xavier Jones came out sluggish last week. The de facto backup running backs behind Darrell Henderson need to play better to keep the Rams from looking elsewhere for a solution. This game will be massive for them.

Los Angeles Chargers v Los Angeles Rams

With John Wolford's injuries becoming a real issue, the door has cracked open for quarterback Bryce Perkins to steal the job from him. He's come out firing, but can he keep it going? He will need an almost perfect pre-season to take the job, but he has reason to hold out hope.

Los Angeles Rams vs Las Vegas Raiders: Prediction

Without the starting quarterbacks and also both backups possibly missing the game due to injuries, this could be a true test for the third-string backups.

Expect an XFL-quality game but one that keeps the score close. The Raiders have some interesting depth pieces, as well as more experience at quarterback. As a result, the Raiders will end the game victorious.

