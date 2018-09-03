Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Bills name Nathan Peterman starting QB as Josh Allen waits

Omnisport
NEWS
News
46   //    03 Sep 2018, 19:08 IST
Nathan-Peterman-121017-USNews-Getty-FTR
Nathan Peterman

The Buffalo Bills hope Josh Allen is their quarterback of the future, but they are not ready to hand him the reins just yet. 

Buffalo announced on Monday that Nathan Peterman has been named the starting quarterback by coach Sean McDermott, buying Allen more time to make the transition from Wyoming to the NFL. 

Peterman will be under center for Sunday's opener at the Baltimore Ravens and for the foreseeable future, giving the 24-year-old a chance to build on the reps he had late last season.

He essentially beat out AJ McCarron in training camp, with the former Cincinnati Bengals backup shipped to the Oakland Raiders on Saturday to solidify Peterman's status. 

A fifth-round pick in the 2017 draft, Peterman saw action in four regular-season games last year, starting two. His first start saw him throw five interceptions against the Los Angeles Chargers in a 54-24 defeat.

Peterman also made a brief appearance in the Bills Wild Card game loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. He finished the year 25 of 52 passing for 266 yards with two touchdowns and six interceptions including the playoff game. 

However, Peterman has drawn rave reviews for his work in the preseason, completing 80.5 percent of his passes with three touchdowns and an interception. 

Allen, the seventh overall pick this year, was 24 of 45 for 210 yards this preseason. 

Omnisport
NEWS
QB, O-Line, defense: Bills have numerous concerns to address
RELATED STORY
Bills sign rookie QB Allen; McCoy reports for start of camp
RELATED STORY
Bills QB AJ McCarron getting 2nd opinion on shoulder injury
RELATED STORY
Jaguars DB Ramsey calls Bills QB Allen 'trash'
RELATED STORY
Dalton enjoys warm welcome in Bengals' 26-13 win over Bills
RELATED STORY
Benjamin eagerly catching up in 2nd season with Bills
RELATED STORY
RG3 hangs on in Baltimore, McCarron dealt to Oakland
RELATED STORY
Bowles won't name starting QB after Jets lose 10-9 to Eagles
RELATED STORY
Bills center Eric Wood still adjusting to retirement
RELATED STORY
Hard Knocks: Bills receiver Coleman can't escape Browns past
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us