Bills name Nathan Peterman starting QB as Josh Allen waits

The Buffalo Bills hope Josh Allen is their quarterback of the future, but they are not ready to hand him the reins just yet.

Buffalo announced on Monday that Nathan Peterman has been named the starting quarterback by coach Sean McDermott, buying Allen more time to make the transition from Wyoming to the NFL.

Peterman will be under center for Sunday's opener at the Baltimore Ravens and for the foreseeable future, giving the 24-year-old a chance to build on the reps he had late last season.

He essentially beat out AJ McCarron in training camp, with the former Cincinnati Bengals backup shipped to the Oakland Raiders on Saturday to solidify Peterman's status.

A fifth-round pick in the 2017 draft, Peterman saw action in four regular-season games last year, starting two. His first start saw him throw five interceptions against the Los Angeles Chargers in a 54-24 defeat.

IT’S OFFICIAL: Nathan Peterman has been named our starting QB! #GoBills pic.twitter.com/KOLzmufZyM — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) September 3, 2018

Peterman also made a brief appearance in the Bills Wild Card game loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. He finished the year 25 of 52 passing for 266 yards with two touchdowns and six interceptions including the playoff game.

However, Peterman has drawn rave reviews for his work in the preseason, completing 80.5 percent of his passes with three touchdowns and an interception.

Allen, the seventh overall pick this year, was 24 of 45 for 210 yards this preseason.