NFL Countdown: Lawrence Taylor's 1986 NFL season a defensive masterclass for generations to follow

When Lawrence Taylor left the University of North Carolina, he was regarded as one of the greatest players in college football history. From there, it wasn't long before he was one of the best players to ever step onto an NFL field. After the New Orleans Saints inexplicitly selected running back George Rodgers with the first overall selection of the 1981 draft, the New York Giants were left with the easiest decision in draft history and they quickly welcomed the outside linebacker to New York.

It took all of one season for the former Tar Heel to announce his arrival, by dominating opposition offenses to such an extent that he was the first and still the only rookie to be named DPOY. He retained his DPOY status the very next year, and prior to the start of the 1986 season had been named 1st All-Pro every season.

Lawrence Taylor reached new limits in 1986

Entering 1986 Taylors individual achievements had not been enough to carry the Giants to success, with the divisional round of the playoffs being their best effort since his arrival. That would soon change as they went onto win the Super Bowl for the first time in their history, coming out victorious over John Elway's Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXI.

The foundation of the Giants' success in '86 was built on the back of the greatest season ever recorded by a defensive player in NFL history. That player was, of course, Lawrence Taylor.

Taylor recorded 20.5 sacks as the New York Giants went 14-2 in the regular season to secure the number one seed in the NFC. He was subsequently named DPOY for the third time in his already illustrious career, but even greater individual recognition was to come his way as he was named the regular season MVP.

This was only the second time in NFL history that a defensive player had been awarded the MVP. Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Alan Page was the first to collect the award in 1971. As of 2022, they remain the only two defensive players to receive the honour.

What makes his achievements all the more incredible is that during the 1986 off-season, Taylor made the decision to check himself into rehab. His off-the-field activities, for which he was notorious, had finally caught up with him. In typical Lawrence Taylor fashion, he decided a day later that rehab wasn't for him, before spending the remainder of the offseason working on his golf game.

The Giants entered the 86 playoffs with a point to prove. Crushing wins over the the 49ers and Redskins by a combined score of 66-3, signalled their intent as they set up a meeting with Elway's Broncos.

The G-Men made a slow start and found themselves 10-9 down at the half. They should have been further behind, but a goalline stop by Taylor and the rest of the Big Blue Wrecking Crew ensured they remained in touch. With the Broncos having first and goal on the Giants one-yard line, Taylor broke through on an RPO and swollowed up Elway for a loss. Further TFL's by Carl Banks and Harry Carson left Denver with a chip shot field goal attempt which they would miss.

SI Vault @si_vault Lawrence Taylor, George Martin, Erik Howard and Leonard Marshall gang sack John Elway during Super Bowl XXI: http://t.co/yR4GSBpn Lawrence Taylor, George Martin, Erik Howard and Leonard Marshall gang sack John Elway during Super Bowl XXI: http://t.co/yR4GSBpn

That was undoubtedly the turning point in the game, and the Giants would run roughshod over the Broncos in the second half by a score of 30-10, including scores on the first five plays of the half, on their way to a 39-20 victory. For Taylor, it was a fitting finale to a season that saw him reach a level of play that remains unmatched to this day.

But in the aftermath of his greatest achievement, he was in a surprisingly sombre mood as he reflected on his Super Bowl victory:

"When the Super Bowl was over ... Everyone was so excited, but by then I felt deflated. I'd won every award, had my best season, finally won the Super Bowl. I was on top of the world right? So what could be next? Nothing. The thrill is the chase to get to the top. Every day the excitement builds and builds and builds, and then when you're finally there and the game is over ... And then, nothing."

The reflective assessment provided by the star may be a surprise to some, but it offers some insight into his complex character. He would be the first to admit that he had demons, and at times they got the better of him.

Lawrence Taylor, hero and villain

Taylor rewrote the rule book for outside linebackers, and even in 2022 there is still no-one who has even come close. His speed was otherworldly, and along with his instincts for the ball, he was feared by the opposition. His reputation was sometimes enough to defeat opponents before he stepped on the field.

Super 70s Sports @Super70sSports Today in 1985, Lawrence Taylor grinds Joe Theismann's fibula and tibia into dust and then just snorts them right there for a cheap high. Today in 1985, Lawrence Taylor grinds Joe Theismann's fibula and tibia into dust and then just snorts them right there for a cheap high. https://t.co/yrOu0aANGJ

Incidents like the one involving the career-ending tackle on Redskins quarterback Joe Theismann cemented his fearsome legacy. Every down was a battle, a war that more often than not he would win. But Taylor was fighting his own inner demons, and in that fight he would eventually come out second best.

He had well documented drug and alcohol issues throughout his entire career and served two separate suspensions for drug policy violations. He would turn up to practice drunk or hungover, and on one occasion in handcuffs. The linebacker was unrepentant, saying:

"I live my life in the fast lane and I always have."

Following retirement, he would continue to have drug and alcohol problems, and had two stints in rehab. Later in life, he would face multiple legal issues, including an arrest for domestic violence and one for statutory rape.

On the field, however, Lawrence Taylor had no equals, he was a generational talent and a deeply flawed genius. It is unlikely we will ever see an outside linebacker to match him.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far