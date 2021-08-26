LeBron James wants "Hard Knocks" for the NBA

Imagine a “Hard Knocks” style show for the NBA? Well, if LeBron James has his way, it could be coming to your screens soon.

The NBA superstar is a massive NFL fan and has been keeping a close eye on the preseason. The longtime Dallas Cowboys fan has been watching the new “Hard Knocks” season and likes what he’s seen.

He tweeted about his wish for a “Hard Knocks” show for the NBA on Wednesday.:

Man watching Hard Knocks! Incredible show man!! Every time I watch it I wish we had that as well. Just for training camp/pre season too! So 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 25, 2021

The latest Hard Knocks season features the Dallas Cowboys and has had some memorable moments over its first three episodes.

So far, we’ve seen Dak Prescott show off the scars from his ankle surgery as well as the inspirational story of Ivory Coast refugee and Cowboys defensive end Azur Kamara.

The best moment of this season of Hard Knocks was the three-minute drone shot that opened episode three. The stunning video took viewers on a tour of the Cowboys' training facility.

LeBron James and the Lakers should feature in Hard Knocks

Four-time NBA champion Lebron James and his Los Angeles Lakers teammates would make the perfect squad for an NBA “Hard Knocks” show.

This year’s Lakers team, led by James, features NBA All-Stars Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook, plus veteran stars Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard.

Seeing Westbrook screaming at his teammates during preseason training would be enough to make any NBA fan sign up to watch the show.

Lakers president and co-owner Jeanie Buss loves the camera and would provide many highlights alongside the players.

The Buss family, which owns the Lakers, has had many public bust-ups over recent years and could add extra drama to the show.

LeBron James owns a production company.

If Lebron James wants a Hard Knocks-style show for the NBA, he should make one. The 36-year-old owns SpringHill, his very own production company.

SpringHill’s portfolio includes the 'Uninterrupted' digital media brand and recently produced the Space Jam movie sequel starring James, which was released earlier this year.

So, come on, LeBron. Give fans an NBA Hard Knocks show starring the 2021-22 LA Lakers.

