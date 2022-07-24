Leonard Fournette has a laugh at his own expense given recent weight-gain dig 

Much has been made of Leonard Fournette's weight after he showed up at the training camp. He reportedly showed up at camp about 30 pounds heavier than normal.

The running back was listed as being 6'0" and weighing 228 pounds, but he was much heavier than that when he first showed up for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

This isn't necessarily shocking, as sometimes NFL players gain weight in the offseason. Most of them do lose that weight by the time the season begins. Others, like Kelvin Benjamin and Eddie Lacy, do not.

The running back knows he has gained some weight and even posted a hilarious meme regarding this.

The picture shows a clearly photoshopped image of Fournette's head on a much larger body than he possesses. He joked that he was ready for training camp in a couple of days.

Fournette has a plan for weight loss, though his gain is ironic given how regimented his quarterback Tom Brady is. Brady has been on an incredible diet and has never really been out of shape in his illustrious career.

Fournette plans to use a sauna to lose the weight, though that might not be the best method for weight loss.

Leonard Fournette and Tampa Bay's Super Bowl chances

After Ronald Jones II left for Kansas City, Leonard Fournette became the lead back he originally was when he was in Jacksonville, the team that drafted him.

He's been solid as a starting running back, so Tampa Bay should feel confident about that, assuming he does get back into shape.

The rest of the Buccaneers' roster is exceptional. Brady continues to defy all predictions and plays at an elite level at the age of 45.

Chris Godwin and Mike Evans provide him with one of the best one-two punches any quarterback has.

Leonard Fournette is an important part of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers team

Their defense, led by Shaq Barrett and Devin White, has been an elite unit for years. It's one of the biggest reasons they won the Super Bowl two years ago, as their defense hampered Patrick Mahomes into a 31-9 loss.

The competition in the NFC South isn't exactly stiff. The Carolina Panthers landed Baker Mayfield, but that doesn't put them in the same airspace as Tampa Bay.

The New Orleans Saints, with Jameis Winston, will be a tough competitor for Tampa, but they're still probably the division favorites.

In the NFC, Tampa Bay will be one of the best teams. They'll compete for top seed as they have the last couple of years.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far