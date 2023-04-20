LeSean McCoy Hall of Fame Status: Diving into Super Bowl winner's odds for Canton

The Pro Football Hall of Fame has a lot of great running backs that own bronze busts. One retired running back that fits the bill of a Hall of Famer is LeSean McCoy. No. 25 was as dangerous a player as there ever was in the open field. His ability to wreak havoc on the ground and through the air made him a memorable player for over a decade (2009-2020).

LeSean McCoy's statistics and production, along with his trophy case, make him one of the best offensive players of this era.

Consistent 1,000-Yard Running Back

According to Pro Football Reference, LeSean McCoy had eight seasons with over 1,100 scrimmage yards. He also had six career seasons with over 1,000 rushing yards. He finished his time in Philadelphia (2009-2014) with the most rushing yards in franchise history (6,792).

He led the NFL in rushing touchdowns with 17 in 2011. His 2013 season was one of the most legendary seasons ever. He led the league in total touches (366), rushing yards (1,607), and scrimmage yards (2,146). He is also one of the best receiving running backs of all time. His career mark of 518 receptions ranks better than that of Hall of Famers Emmitt Smith, Cliff Branch, and Don Hutson.

The Starstudded Career of LeSean McCoy

LeSean McCoy's stats and productivity were well-known throughout his great career. He was voted to the Pro Bowl six times and named a First-Team All-Pro twice (2011, 2013). One of the most impressive notches on McCoy's career belt was being named to the NFL's 2010s All-Decade Team.

An interesting part of his 12-year career was the fact that he was a part of two Super Bowl teams but did not play in either of them. He won his first as a member of the Chiefs (LIV) and his second as a member of the Buccaneers (LV). He played in three total postseason games over the two years that he won a Super Bowl (2019-2020) but recorded no yards or touches.

Regardless, he is a champion. He was an All-Pro and Pro Bowl-caliber player. He was extremely productive throughout his entire career.

