With stellar careers and inspiring stories, Tom Brady and Lewis Hamilton will always remain the GOAT in their respective fields. However, earning that level of success also warrants for a little alienation.

In a recent interview with People, Hamilton spoke about his career, and how it has helped the F1 icon form close bonds with successful athletes like Brady and Serena Williams. Though the two have been friends for years, their relationship seems to have only gotten stronger.

Lewis Hamilton on a new contract with Mercedes:



“I have no intention of retiring any time soon. I'm not at the end of my career, I'm at my peak. I'm not planning a change. Mercedes is my home. I'm happy here. I haven't signed a contract yet, but we're working on one.” Lewis Hamilton on a new contract with Mercedes:“I have no intention of retiring any time soon. I'm not at the end of my career, I'm at my peak. I'm not planning a change. Mercedes is my home. I'm happy here. I haven't signed a contract yet, but we're working on one.” https://t.co/0oj1I0sx0I

The duo seems to have grown closer during the IWC event last year.

As per Hamilton, Tom Brady is a supportive friend, and someone we can learn a lot from:

"We were actually messaging this morning. He's so incredibly supportive and we support each other. For someone that was so inspirational within his sport, very impactful, great team leader, there's so much to learn from him and take from him."

Later, he spoke about excelling in a sport, and how alienating that can be.

"It can be quite a lonely experience being at the top of your sport. So, to be able to confide in other individuals who have experienced something similar".

The 38-year-old even spoke about Williams, and how they discuss sports and competition. Considering their success, only the two can understand all the struggles, Hamilton referring to it as a 'bubble'.

Lewis Hamilton and Tom Brady are also golf buddies

Apart from their unforgettable success, both Hamilton and Brady seem to love golf. Last year, the duo teamed up for a round of golf for the Big Pilot golf challenge. The event was hosted by IWC, and was held at the 18-hole Miami Beach Golf Club.

Both icons took some time off, eventually raising money for underprivilidged children in the area. Though Hamilton hadn't played golf in a good three years, he seemed to do well alongside Brady. In fact, the Mercedes driver didn't miss the opportunity to show of their achievements:

"14 world titles in a single tweet," Lewis Hamilton wrote.

Brady, of course, had to share his own moments on social media:

"Some guy with 7 world titles, and Tom Brady," Brady wrote.

Earlier this month, Hamilton chose to speak of his career, and why he has no plans to stop at all. After all, his inspiration lies in Tom Brady and LeBron James.

He said:

"If you look at LeBron [James], if you look at Tom Brady, they have shown that it can be sustained for as long as you are dedicated enough to put the energy and time in"

Lewis Hamilton added that he doesn't plan on changing anytime soon, only focusing on 'adding to the drive and the motivation'.

