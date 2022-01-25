"Like Shaq and Kobe" - Tyreek Hill makes a wild comparison after Chiefs playoff win

The NFL world may be focused on Kansas City Chiefs players and how they managed to pull off the overtime win on Sunday night to advance to the AFC Championship game. But, there's one player in particular that is giving credit to intergral members of the coaching staff for helping them earn this level of success.

Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill told reporters during his postgame media appearance that head coach Andy Reid and offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy are 'like Shaq and Kobe', comparing them to the iconic Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal and their run with the Los Angeles Lakers.

"It's like Shaq and Kobe. It's Crazy."-WR Tyreek Hill

The two have been coaching side by side on the Kansas City sideline since 2013. Reid first hired Bienemy as the running backs coach and he was then promoted to offensive coordinator before the 2018 season. The two are also on their way to their third consecutive trip to the Super Bowl, so yeah, an iconic reference may be a great way to describe the coaching duo.

Will Chiefs OC Eric Bienemy be hired as a HC?

Eric Bienemy has been the offensive coordinator for Kansas City since 2018. In those four years, the team has made a trip to the AFC title game each season. If Kansas City can defeat the Cincinnati Bengals, Bienemy will lead his offense into familiar territory in the hunt for his second Lombardi Trophy.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate Tyreek Hill to NFL Network on Andy Reid and Eric Bieniemy. "It's like Shaq and Kobe. It's Crazy." Tyreek Hill to NFL Network on Andy Reid and Eric Bieniemy. "It's like Shaq and Kobe. It's Crazy."

For the last several seasons, Bienemy has made interview rounds for vacant head coaching positions around the National Football League. He has yet to be hired as of yet.

This season, with seven vacant openings across the league, Bienemy wasn't the first name mentioned as a possible candidate. But the Denver Broncos have now shown interest in possibly hiring Bienemy, who played college football at the University of Colorado, Boulder. The Broncos fired their former head coach Vic Fangio at the conclusion of the 2021 NFL season.

Marcus Spears @mspears96 Eric Bienemy is the OC of the @Chiefs #NFLOWNERS he’s about to go to his 4th AFC champ game but you know it’s just not the time 🙄 Eric Bienemy is the OC of the @Chiefs #NFLOWNERS he’s about to go to his 4th AFC champ game but you know it’s just not the time 🙄 https://t.co/Ui8fSGcY8v

In recent years, when Bienemy has been interviewed, some NFL execs have claimed that it's not the right time for him to be promoted to head coach. Will that change now, that he has consistently continued to lead an offense with some of the best in the league? That remains to be seen, but his time as a head coach should come.

Also Read Article Continues below

But for now, Bienemy and the Kansas City Chiefs will continue their journey to possibly another trip to the Super Bowl.

Edited by shilpa17.ram