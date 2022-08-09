"I'm about to cry because I care about y'all" - Lions' Jamaal Williams gets teary-eyed during speech after practice 

Detroit Lions' running back Jamaal Williams signed with the team last offseason. He left the Green Bay Packers to play for Detroit. He was looking for an increase in playing time.

Early on in his career, he made the playoffs twice, in 2019 and 2021, with the Green Bay Packers. He and the Packers won two playoff games.

Last season, not only did the Detroit Lions not make the playoffs, they were one of the worst teams in the league with a 3-14 record. This earned them the second-overall pick in the draft.

While last season was a sure disappointment for the Lions, they're looking to make a big leap, much like the Cincinnati Bengals did this season. They want to make a push for the playoffs.

Williams gave a passionate and inspirational speech after practice this week, which almost saw the running back in tears.

Williams said:

"Bring it up. Bring it up. I wanna let ya'll know, man, today, is the minimum of effort. Do not give up. Do not feel like you tired. When you tired, think of last year and think of that fuc**in record. Every time I get tired, or I think I can't go no more, I think of that fuc**in record.

"Last year wasn't it. That ain't us! We can make it! Have some heart! I get emotional about this. I'm about to cry cause I care about y'all. Do your best. Let's go! Lions on three. 1-2-3, Lions!"

Even Williams knew how intense the video was, and the positive reception he'd received from it.

He quote-tweeted the video himself and said:

"Don't think these tears are coming from a weak mindset, I will run you over while crying: @NFLFilms."

The Detroit Lions added some talent this offseason, featuring draft picks Jameson Williams and Aidan Hutchinson

2022 NFL Draft - Round 1

The future in Detroit could look bright. They added wide receiver DJ Chark in the offseason. Rookie wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown emerged as a reliable target later into the season.

Detroit drafted edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson with the second-overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

This past season, he recorded 16.5 tackles for loss and 14 sacks in 14 games. His numbers helped the Wolverines win the Big Ten championship for the first time since 2004. He was also named a Heisman finalist.

The Lions weren't done adding top-tier talent in the first-round.

On draft night, the Lions traded 20 spots with the Vikings to have pick number 12. With that pick, they drafted wide receiver Jameson Williams out of Alabama, who was considered the best wideout in the draft.

If Detroit is led by leaders such as Williams', then they have no option but to improve and have a better record this season.

