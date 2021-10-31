Lions vs Eagles injury report and starting lineup - October 31, 2021 | NFL Week 8

The Detroit Lions enter their Week 8 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles as the only winless team in the NFL. With first-year head coach Dan Campbell and new quarterback Jared Goff, the Lions are still looking for more cohesion and chemistry.
Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Eagles are 2-5 and their first-year head coach, Nick Sirianni, continues to wax poetic metaphors about flowers that no one seems to understand, likely including his players.
Here is the injury report and the starting lineup for the Detroit Lions and the Philadelphia Eagles.
Detroit Lions vs. Philadelphia Eagles Injury Report
Detroit Lions
Despite having a few questionable players with varying injuries, the Lions currently have no players designated as out for the game against the Eagles.
Philadelphia Eagles
The Eagles badly need a win to stay in contention in the NFC East but will have to do so without two players. Running back Miles Sanders (ankle/foot) and cornerback Zech McPhearson (hamstring) are designated as out for the game against the Lions.
Detroit Lions vs. Philadelphia Eagles Starting Lineup
Lions
QB - Jared Goff | HB - D'Andre Swift | FB - Jason Cabinda | WR - Kalif Raymond, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Khadarel Hodge | TE - T.J. Hockenson | OL - Penei Sewell, Jonah Jackson, Evan Brown, Halapoulivaati Vaitai, Matt Nelson
DL - Michael Brockers, Alim McNeill, Nick Williams | LB - Alex Anzalone, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Charles Harris, Trey Flowers | CB - Jerry Jacobs, Amani Oruwariye | S - Will Harris, Tracy Walker | K - Austin Seibert | P - Jack Fox
Eagles
QB - Jalen Hurts | HB - Kenneth Gainwell | WR - DeVonta Smith, Jalen Reagor, Quez Watkins | TE - Dallas Goedert | OL - Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Jason Kelce, Jack Driscoll, Lane Johnson
DL - Josh Sweat, Derek Barnett, Javon Hargrave, Fletcher Cox | LB - Genard Avery, Eric Wilson, Alex Singleton | CB - Steven Nelson, Darius Slay | S - Rodney McLeod, Anthony Harris | K - Jake Elliott | P - Arryn Siposs