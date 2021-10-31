Lions vs Eagles injury report and starting lineup - October 31, 2021 | NFL Week 8

The Detroit Lions enter their Week 8 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles as the only winless team in the NFL. With first-year head coach Dan Campbell and new quarterback Jared Goff, the Lions are still looking for more cohesion and chemistry.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Eagles are 2-5 and their first-year head coach, Nick Sirianni, continues to wax poetic metaphors about flowers that no one seems to understand, likely including his players.

Jeff Skversky @JeffSkversky Nick Sirianni used a picture of a flower in his Eagles team meeting today to illustrate growth 🌱



“the results aren't there right now, but what's going on here is that there's growth under the soil… it's coming through the ground, and the roots are growing out.” Nick Sirianni used a picture of a flower in his Eagles team meeting today to illustrate growth 🌱“the results aren't there right now, but what's going on here is that there's growth under the soil… it's coming through the ground, and the roots are growing out.” https://t.co/q6JuNpC70Z

Here is the injury report and the starting lineup for the Detroit Lions and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Detroit Lions vs. Philadelphia Eagles Injury Report

Detroit Lions

Player Position Injury Game Status Trey Flowers OLB Knee Questionable Jerry Jacobs CB Illness Questionable A.J. Parker CB Neck Questionable D'Andre Swift RB Groin Questionable Jamaal Williams RB Thigh Questionable Jason Cabinda FB Hip TBD T.J. Hockenson TE Ankle/Knee TBD

Despite having a few questionable players with varying injuries, the Lions currently have no players designated as out for the game against the Eagles.

Philadelphia Eagles

Detroit Lions v Philadelphia Eagles

Player Position Injury Game Status Jack Anderson C/G Hamstring TBD J.J. Arcega-Whiteside WR Back Questionable Fletcher Cox DT Rest TBD Javon Hargrave DT Shoulder TBD Anthony Harris S Thumbs/Groin Doubtful Lane Johnson T Rest TBD Jason Kelce C Foot/Rest TBD Ryan Kerrigan DE Groin TBD Zech McPhearson CB Hamstring Out Miles Sanders RB Ankle/Foot Out DeVonta Smith WR Headache TBD Landon Dickerson OL Hip TBD

The Eagles badly need a win to stay in contention in the NFC East but will have to do so without two players. Running back Miles Sanders (ankle/foot) and cornerback Zech McPhearson (hamstring) are designated as out for the game against the Lions.

Detroit Lions vs. Philadelphia Eagles Starting Lineup

Lions

QB - Jared Goff | HB - D'Andre Swift | FB - Jason Cabinda | WR - Kalif Raymond, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Khadarel Hodge | TE - T.J. Hockenson | OL - Penei Sewell, Jonah Jackson, Evan Brown, Halapoulivaati Vaitai, Matt Nelson

DL - Michael Brockers, Alim McNeill, Nick Williams | LB - Alex Anzalone, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Charles Harris, Trey Flowers | CB - Jerry Jacobs, Amani Oruwariye | S - Will Harris, Tracy Walker | K - Austin Seibert | P - Jack Fox

Eagles

QB - Jalen Hurts | HB - Kenneth Gainwell | WR - DeVonta Smith, Jalen Reagor, Quez Watkins | TE - Dallas Goedert | OL - Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Jason Kelce, Jack Driscoll, Lane Johnson

ALSO READ Article Continues below

DL - Josh Sweat, Derek Barnett, Javon Hargrave, Fletcher Cox | LB - Genard Avery, Eric Wilson, Alex Singleton | CB - Steven Nelson, Darius Slay | S - Rodney McLeod, Anthony Harris | K - Jake Elliott | P - Arryn Siposs

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar