Lions vs Eagles injury report and starting lineup - October 31, 2021 | NFL Week 8

Modified Oct 31, 2021 12:40 AM IST
Preview

The Detroit Lions enter their Week 8 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles as the only winless team in the NFL. With first-year head coach Dan Campbell and new quarterback Jared Goff, the Lions are still looking for more cohesion and chemistry.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Eagles are 2-5 and their first-year head coach, Nick Sirianni, continues to wax poetic metaphors about flowers that no one seems to understand, likely including his players.

Nick Sirianni used a picture of a flower in his Eagles team meeting today to illustrate growth 🌱“the results aren't there right now, but what's going on here is that there's growth under the soil… it's coming through the ground, and the roots are growing out.” https://t.co/q6JuNpC70Z

Here is the injury report and the starting lineup for the Detroit Lions and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Detroit Lions vs. Philadelphia Eagles Injury Report

Detroit Lions

#Lions Week 8 injury report: 5 players questionable vs. Eagles @erikschlitt breaks it all down: prideofdetroit.com/2021/10/29/227…
PlayerPositionInjuryGame Status
Trey FlowersOLBKneeQuestionable
Jerry JacobsCBIllnessQuestionable
A.J. Parker CBNeckQuestionable
D'Andre SwiftRBGroinQuestionable
Jamaal WilliamsRBThighQuestionable
Jason CabindaFBHipTBD
T.J. HockensonTEAnkle/KneeTBD

Despite having a few questionable players with varying injuries, the Lions currently have no players designated as out for the game against the Eagles.

Philadelphia Eagles

PlayerPositionInjuryGame Status
Jack AndersonC/GHamstringTBD
J.J. Arcega-WhitesideWRBackQuestionable
Fletcher CoxDTRestTBD
Javon HargraveDTShoulderTBD
Anthony HarrisSThumbs/GroinDoubtful
Lane JohnsonT RestTBD
Jason KelceC Foot/RestTBD
Ryan KerriganDEGroinTBD
Zech McPhearsonCBHamstringOut
Miles SandersRBAnkle/FootOut
DeVonta SmithWRHeadacheTBD
Landon DickersonOLHipTBD

The Eagles badly need a win to stay in contention in the NFC East but will have to do so without two players. Running back Miles Sanders (ankle/foot) and cornerback Zech McPhearson (hamstring) are designated as out for the game against the Lions.

Detroit Lions vs. Philadelphia Eagles Starting Lineup

Lions

QB - Jared Goff | HB - D'Andre Swift | FB - Jason Cabinda | WR - Kalif Raymond, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Khadarel Hodge | TE - T.J. Hockenson | OL - Penei Sewell, Jonah Jackson, Evan Brown, Halapoulivaati Vaitai, Matt Nelson

DL - Michael Brockers, Alim McNeill, Nick Williams | LB - Alex Anzalone, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Charles Harris, Trey Flowers | CB - Jerry Jacobs, Amani Oruwariye | S - Will Harris, Tracy Walker | K - Austin Seibert | P - Jack Fox

Eagles

QB - Jalen Hurts | HB - Kenneth Gainwell | WR - DeVonta Smith, Jalen Reagor, Quez Watkins | TE - Dallas Goedert | OL - Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Jason Kelce, Jack Driscoll, Lane Johnson

DL - Josh Sweat, Derek Barnett, Javon Hargrave, Fletcher Cox | LB - Genard Avery, Eric Wilson, Alex Singleton | CB - Steven Nelson, Darius Slay | S - Rodney McLeod, Anthony Harris | K - Jake Elliott | P - Arryn Siposs

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar
