3 reasons why Kirk Cousins isn't a top-10 QB in 2022

We’ll admit, the numbers that quarterback Kirk Cousins has consistently put up throughout the years have left many fans wondering whether or not he’s a top-ten quarterback in the NFL.

In 2015, Cousins finished his year by leading the entire league in completion percentage at 69.8%. He was also a monster in terms of passing yards, finishing up with 4,166. In fact, Cousins has been a longtime member of the 4,000 passing yards club. In six of the past seven seasons, Cousins has thrown for, at least, 4,093 yards. He isn't bad when it comes to heaving the ball into the end zone, going for, at least, 30 in three of the past four seasons.

Still, fans should pump the brakes when it comes to mentioning Cousins as a top-ten QB. His numbers, undoubtedly, are pretty gaudy. But it takes more than just slinging the football up and down the field to be considered among the game's best.

So why shouldn't Cousins be viewed as one of the upper echelons at his position? Keep reading to find out.

1. Lack of playoff success

For as great as Kirk Cousins has been during the regular season, and he’s certainly been great, his teams aren't consistent playoff threats. In six of his previous seven seasons, Cousins has thrown for well over 4,000 yards. But during that same stretch, his teams have made only two postseason appearances.

Also, during the regular season, Cousins has been as accurate as they come. He led the NFL in completion percentage in 2015, completed over 70% of his passes in 2018, and has completed, at least, 67% of his passes in five of his last seven seasons. Cousins also has a career completion percentage of 66.9%. Underneath the bright lights of the NFL's postseason, Cousins has completed just 62.1% of his passes.

The regular season is where NFL players build their names and begin to establish themselves. But the postseason is where they go from great to legendary. Cousins' play has simply fallen off when it mattered most.

2. Too much competition

For the past few seasons, Kirk Cousins has warranted consideration as a top ten quarterback. Although his teams often came up woefully short in the championship discussion, Cousins' overall numbers were simply too good to overlook.

Be that as it may, as an influx of talent has continued to enter the league each and every year, Cousins is now firmly out of that discussion. Let’s break it all down by category.

For starters, let’s take a look at the younger generation of signal-callers, quarterbacks who have five years or less of experience who are undoubtedly better than Kirk Cousins right now. That would be Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, and Kyler Murray.

Next up, we have the veteran QBs who are either consistently in the MVP discussion or have become perennial Pro Bowlers. That would be Deshaun Watson, Derek Carr, Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, and Matthew Stafford.

So far, our list stands at 12. Is it out of the realm of possibility to say that Cousins isn't better than these quarterbacks as well: Matt Ryan, Trevor Lawrence, Dak Prescott, and Jimmy Garoppolo.

Simply put, the quarterback position is too stacked at the moment to have Kirk Cousins in the top ten. He may not even crack the top 15.

3. QBR rating doesn’t quite stack up

For much of Kirk Cousins' career, the middling QB has been able to mask his poor play with gaudy throwing stats. Sure, Cousins has racked up the passing yards over the past few seasons, but ultimately, the quarterback rating has been able to see right through his facade.

Over the past five seasons, the very best signal-callers in the league have remained near the top of the QBR mountain. During the 2021 campaign, the usual suspects made the cut. Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, Justin Herbert, Matthew Stafford, and Patrick Mahomes all ranked in the top five. Kirk Cousins, on the other hand, checked in at 15.

At no point over the past half-decade has Cousins cracked the ten. His ratings were as follows:

2021: 15th

2020: 18th

2019: 13th

2018: 14th

2017: 17th

With the 2022 season only a few months away, we fully expect Kirk Cousins to put together another tenuous QBR. While it isn't the end all be all, it’s clear that Cousins’ overall stats simply don't stack up to the rest of the game's best QBs.

