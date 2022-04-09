3 potential landing spots for DK Metcalf

There's been chatter this off-season that teams have reached out to the Seattle Seahawks about acquiring star wide receiver DK Metcalf.

While Seattle and head coach Pete Carroll have denied these rumors, league executives believe that Metcalf can be acquired at "the right price," per Jeremy Fowler.

Metcalf is one of the best young receivers in the league who is entering a contract year and is looking to get paid. In his three seasons in the league, Metcalf has recorded 216 receptions for 3,170 yards, and 29 touchdowns. Metcalf was named a second-team All-Pro in 2020 while also making the Pro Bowl.

Here are three potential landing spots for Metcalf if the Seahawks decide to trade him.

3 landing spots for DK Metcalf

#1 - New York Jets

The New York Jets have been one of the most active teams in free agency trying to acquire a star wide receiver. They have been calling teams this off-season in hopes of acquiring someone to fill that position. The Jets fell short of acquiring All-Pro Tyreek Hill from the Chiefs as the Miami Dolphins beat them out for him.

There were rumors that the Jets were interested in Titans wide receiver AJ Brown. As Metcalf is another name to watch out for on the trade block, the Jets have all the capital in the world to strike a deal with two firsts and two seconds in this year's draft.

#2 - Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles missed out on DK Metcalf in the 2020 draft. A year later, they drafted Jalen Reagor in the first-round at pick 20. Since then, Reagor hasn't lived up to expectations. In two seasons, he's recorded 62 receptions for 676 yards and three touchdowns.

Philadelphia has two first-round picks in this year's draft just, like the Jets. They have the capital to strike a deal, if they choose to. A star receiver like Metcalf would help Jalen Hurts' progress. The two would find a lot of success together in Philly.

#3 - Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars need to give Trevor Lawrence a play-making target. They went out and overpaid Christian Kirk in free agency (four-years $84 million) and also overpaid Zay Jones (three-years $30 million) and also added TE Evan Engram to a one-year deal.

While they have the first-overall pick in the draft, they're highly unlikely to use that on a receiver. A trade that would make sense is Jacksonville giving Seattle the first-overall pick for Seattle's ninth overall pick and DK Metcalf.

