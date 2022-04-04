NFL Trade Rumors: Insider believes New York Jets will make a move for DK Metcalf

Seattle Seahawks star wide receiver DK Metcalf's name has constantly been brought up in trade talks this off-season.

The latest rumor has Metcalf linked to the New York Jets. The Jets are reportedly looking to trade for a star wide receiver to be the number one they’ve wanted for some time now, according to ESPN’s Rich Cimini.

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk The Jets recently made a run at Tyreek Hill. Could DK Metcalf be their next target? wp.me/pbBqYq-cf05 The Jets recently made a run at Tyreek Hill. Could DK Metcalf be their next target? wp.me/pbBqYq-cf05

The New York Jets lost out on acquiring All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins, who acquired him last week in a blockbuster trade. The Jets and general manager Joe Douglas know they must upgrade at the receiver position.

While in Palm Beach, Florida, Douglas said, if the price is right, the Jets will strike:

“If the opportunity is right and the price is right, we’re going to strike.”

Although Metcalf's name has been brought up in trade talks, the Seattle Seahawks and head coach Pete Carroll deny that they’re interested in trading him. Carroll told reporters at the NFL meetings in Palm Beach, Florida, on Tuesday that the Seahawks “intend” to sign Metcalf to a huge new contract before the 2022 season.

Carroll said:

“We intend for him to be with us. We’d love to figure that out,” Carroll told reporters at the league meetings, via ESPN’s Brady Henderson.

Along with DK Metcalf, the New York Jets could also pursue Tennessee Titans wide receiver AJ Brown

Tennessee Titans v Los Angeles Rams

The Seahawks wide receiver isn’t the only star wide receiver on the Jets’ radar. According to Cimini, the Jets are also interested in Titans star wide receiver AJ Brown.

Paul Andrew Esden Jr @BoyGreen25 #Titans WR AJ Brown remains ‘name to watch’ via trade for #Jets , per @RichCimini . He said one of the reasons is Tennessee’s ‘tight cap situation’ + Brown would be looking for ‘at least’ $25M APY on a new deal + Titans would be targeting 10th overall pick as centerpiece for a deal #Titans WR AJ Brown remains ‘name to watch’ via trade for #Jets, per @RichCimini. He said one of the reasons is Tennessee’s ‘tight cap situation’ + Brown would be looking for ‘at least’ $25M APY on a new deal + Titans would be targeting 10th overall pick as centerpiece for a deal https://t.co/TDjdgn8pSm

Like the Seahawks wide receiver, Brown is eyeing a new deal with over $25 million APY, and the Titans aren't in the best cap-situation for that. They will look to acquire the Jets' 10th-overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

The wide receiver market got reset this off-season when the Jacksonville Jaguars signed Christian Kirk to a 4-year $84 million deal. The Raiders, then, made Davante Adams the highest-paid receiver in the league, followed by the Dolphins making Tyreek Hill the highest-paid with $30 million per year.

The Jets receiving core currently consists of Elijah Moore, Denzel Mims, Braxton Berrios, Corey Davis, Jeff Smith, Tarik Black, Rodney Adams, and Jeff Montgomery. The Jets will certainly need to add another playmaker at the receiver position to help out second-year quarterback Zach Wilson.

Rookie Elijah Moore was the only receiver on the Jets to eclipsce 500 yards. Both Metcalf and Brown have had multiple 1,000 yard seasons, and would be a reliable playmaker for Zach Wilson.

Edited by Windy Goodloe