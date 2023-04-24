Los Angeles Chargers NFL Draft 2023: Picks, Team Needs, and Predictions

The Los Angeles Chargers head into the 2023 NFL Draft with an array of needs. The team played decent offensive football throughout the 2022 season, but it left a lot to be desired on the defensive side of the ball.

As such, the Chargers' front office will be pressed to correct their needs and improve the team from being a regular postseason contender to a Super Bowl dark horse. Let's explore what they need to do to make the step up.

Los Angeles Chargers NFL Draft 2023 Picks

Here are the Los Angeles Chargers' picks ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft:

First round (No. 21)

Second round (No. 54)

Third round (No. 85)

Fourth round (No. 125)

Fifth round (No. 156)

Sixth round (No. 200)

Seventh round (No. 239)

Los Angeles Chargers Team Needs

The Chargers have a nicely constructed roster but could improve significantly in the following positions:

Wide Receiver Defensive Line Running Back

1. Wide Receiver

The Chargers were the league's bottom feeder at the wide receiver position last season. They had Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and Josh Palmer at the position, and each missed significant time last season.

With Allen and Williams approaching their thirties and with their health history, the Chargers must keep pursuing ceiling players at the position. The team also dramatically needs speed at the wide receiver spot. The front office should look to address this pressing need in this year's draft.

2. Defensive Line

The Los Angeles Chargers signed Sebastian Joseph-Day to sure up the run defense, and it worked when he was on the field. The problem is that Joseph-Day needs help; his teammates simply can't pull their weight.

Austin Johnson, Morgan Fox and Otito Ogbonnia are solid run defenders, but they never fully came together to slow down opponents on the ground. This must be corrected if the Chargers want to be taken seriously during the postseason.

3. Running Back

Interestingly, the Los Angeles Chargers have selected three running backs in the last three NFL drafts, one per draft. Yet, the Chargers signed their starting running back as an undrafted free agent.

To simplify matters, the incumbent RB1, Austin Ekeler, is looking for a new contract, and the Chargers have granted him permission to look for it elsewhere. There has been no movement, and Ekeler is still on the roster. It remains to be seen whether Ekeler will be in the backfield for the 2023 NFL season. But one thing's for sure, the likes of Joshua Kelley, Larry Rountree and Isaiah Spiller operate on something other than the Pro Bowler's wavelength.

Los Angeles Chargers NFL Draft 2023 Predictions

Here's a succinct mock of what the Los Angeles Chargers will do with their Draft picks ahead of this month's NFL Draft.

1. Round 1, No. 21, WR Jordan Addison, USC

A pretty straightforward pick here as the Chargers finally clog a long-standing hole at the wide receiver position. Jordan Addison boasts some high-quality traits, with the refined route running to separate at all field levels, quickness and vision to get away from defenders in the specific field, and the ball skills and body control to reel in nearly everything thrown his way. He should be a special weapon for Justin Herbert for years to come.

2. Round 2, No. 54, EDGE Derick Hall, Auburn

Derick Hall is 6-foot-3 and 254 pounds with 34 1/2-inch arms and plays like it. Hall is a powerful rusher with the strength, length, explosiveness and damaging hands to cause glitches for offensive tackles. Hall is also one of the finest run defenders in this class, something Los Angeles would benefit from, given its run defense issues last season.

3. Round 3, No. 85, TE Luke Schoonmaker, Michigan

While the Chargers have Gerald Everett under contract for another year, there's no harm in drafting an insurance TE just in case. Step in, Luke Schoonmaker, who is more famous for his blocking skills than his ability as a pass catcher. However, he has dispelled this myth in the past two college seasons, as he caught 52 balls for 583 yards receiving and six touchdowns. He should dovetail nicely with Justin Herbert on offensive coordinator Kellen Moore's system.

4. Round 4, No. 125, Safety Christopher Smith, Georgia

Christopher Smith was a solid piece of the Georgia Bulldogs' offense for the past two seasons, and he remains a versatile safety with play speed, range and toughness. He has excellent ball skills, as evident from having three interceptions in the past two seasons. Against the run, Smith is an aggressive, downhill defender. He could be a strong presence on the Los Angeles Chargers' defense for a decade and then some.

5. Fifth round (No. 156) - Devon Achane, RB, Texas A&M

Devon Achane is the fastest running back in the 2023 NFL Draft class and can easily breeze past opponents. He has breathtaking speed and is fearless as an inside runner, but he is tiny by NFL standards. Achane has the creativity and burst to create chunk plays, but durability concerns will likely limit the amount of carries a team will give him. Achane could be immense in Los Angeles, as he could provide a nice one-two punch with Ekeler.

6. Sixth round (No. 200) - Cory Trice, CB, Purdue Boilermakers

Cory Trice is a multifaceted corner who plays hard, physical and intelligent football. He's constantly in and around the play, and while he needs to polish his game, Trice has tremendous upside and positional versatility. He can bring something unique to the Chargers' cornerback room and become one of the better defensive backs in his Draft class.

7. Seventh round (No. 239) - Stetson Bennett, QB, Georgia Bulldogs

Stetson Bennett is a winner, and if the Los Angeles Chargers can ignore his recent transgressions off the field, he could serve as a solid QB2 behind franchise golden boy Justin Herbert.

