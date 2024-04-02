Los Angeles Chargers top 30 visits tracker: Full list of 2024 NFL Draft prospects meeting with Jim Harbaugh

The Los Angeles Chargers had a terrible 2023 season, going 5-12. The team promptly made changes, hiring Joe Hortiz as general manager and Jim Harbaugh as coach to replace Tom Telesco and Brandon Staley, respectively.

Despite the team's dismal 2023 campaign, Harbaugh has the perfect combination in place with Justin Herbert, a gifted quarterback with high potential. The Chargers should concentrate on developing their quarterback-centric plan at the NFL Draft. Fortunately, Los Angeles has enough capital on hand to accomplish that later this month.

The Chargers will hold exclusive pre-draft talks with possible draft selections before the draft. The players they are interested in selecting will be present during these visits.

In this article, we examine the prospects scheduled to meet with Jim Harbaugh before the draft weekend.

Chargers' top 30 visits list for 2024 NFL Draft prospects

Below are the players the Chargers have reportedly invited for the top-30 visits:

1) Offensive Tackle Joe Alt - Notre Dame

2)Tight end Brock Bowers - Georgia

3) Linebacker Edgerrin Cooper - Texas A&M

4) Running back Ray Davis - Kentucky

5) Defensive tackle Braden Fiske - Florida State

6) Wide receiver Anthony Gould - Oregon State

7) Quarterback Michael Hiers - Samford

8) Quarterback Bo Nix - Oregon

9) Wide receiver Brenden Rice - USC

10) Tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders - Texas

11) Wide receiver Ainias Smith - Texas A&M

12) Outside linebacker Trevin Wallace - Kentucky

Los Angeles Chargers Picks by Round in 2024

The Los Angeles Chargers have a total of nine picks in the draft in 2024. Below are the picks by round:

1) First round, 5th overall

2) Second round, 37th overall

3) Third round, 69th overall

4) Fourth round, 105th overall

5) Fourth round, 110th overall (from Chicago Bears)

6) Fifth round, 140th overall

7) Sixth round, 181st overall

8) Seventh round, 225th overall

9) Seventh round, 253rd overall (compensatory pick)

Los Angeles Chargers 2023 draft picks

Below are all the players the Chargers drafted in 2023:

First round, Pick 21 - WR Quentin Johnston - TCU

Second round, Pick 54 - LB Tuli Tuipulotu - USC

Third round, Pick 85 - LB Daiyan Henley - Washington State

Fourth round, Pick 125 - WR Derius Davis - TCU

Fifth round, Pick 156 - OT Jordan McFadden - Clemson

Sixth round, Pick 200 - DT Scott Matlock - Boise State

Seventh round, Pick 239 - QB Max Duggan - TCU