Los Angeles Chargers Week 6 injury report: Latest on Austin Ekeler, Justin Herbert 

The Los Angeles Chargers are coming off their second straight win. They defeated the Las Vegas Raiders by a score of 24-17 in Week 4 and had a bye in Week 5. The team currently sits in second place in the AFC West with a 2-2 record entering Week 6.

Los Angeles has been dealing with injuries with two of their offensive stars: Justin Herbert and Austin Ekeler. Despite these injuries, the team is seventh in the NFL for points per game (27.5 points).

Let's look at the Chargers' injury report as they prepare to face the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football.

Los Angeles Chargers Week 6 injury report

Austin Ekeler was a full participant in practice this week after not being on the field since Week 1 due to an ankle injury. The running back had 16 carries for 117 yards and a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins that week.

Herbert was also a full participant in practice leading up to their Week 6 game at home against the Cowboys, although he is dealing with a left finger injury.

Tight end Donald Parham was limited and later fully participated in practice with a wrist injury.

Defensively, linebacker Joey Bosa didn't participate in practice this week due to a toe injury and it isn't known if he'll play on Monday night. Safety Derwin James was a full go in practice as he's recovering from a hamstring injury.

Austin Ekeler injury update

The 28-year-old looks like he'll make his return to the Chargers backfield in Week 6. Joshua Kelley has been the primary running back in Ekeler's absence and the run game hasn't been ideal.

In Kelley's three starts in place of Ekeler, he has 41 carries for 116 yards and zero touchdowns.

Ekeler will be a welcome return as his ankle looks to be better and last week's bye helped rest it. The team could use his skills in both the passing and running game moving forward.

Justin Herbert injury report

Justin Herbert and his injury to his non-throwing hand won't stop him from starting against the Cowboys' defense in Week 6. The Pro Bowl signal-caller has been the catalyst for the team's offense, especially in Ekeler's absence.

Since Week 2, Herbert has 866 yards, six touchdowns, an interception, and a 108.4 passer rating.

It is unknown when he initially suffered the injury to his left finger. Either way, it doesn't look like there are any limitations this week for the superstar QB.