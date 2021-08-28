Los Angeles Rams vs Denver Broncos Prediction & Preview - August 28, 2021 | NFL preseason 2021

The Los Angeles Rams will travel to Colorado to take on the Denver Broncos in their final preseason game.

The winless Rams will look to end a tough preseason on a high with a win while the Denver Broncos seek a perfect 3-0 record in the preseason. The Broncos romped the Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks in their first two preseason games.

Game Details

Fixture - Los Angeles Rams vs. Denver Broncos | 2021 NFL Preseason.

Date & Time - Saturday, Aug 28, 3:05 PM EST.

Venue - Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, CO.

Los Angeles Rams Preview

The Los Angeles Rams' final preseason game will be the last opportunity for their third and fourth string players to state their last case to make the team. None of the Rams' starters are expected to take the field against the Broncos. Head coach Sean McVay and his coaching staff have been apprehensive in fielding the Rams' starters in the preseason due to a lack of depth on the roster.

Key Player - Sony Michel

Patriots to trade RB Sony Michel to the Rams for a 2022 fifth-round pick and 2022 sixth-round pick. pic.twitter.com/H8ajilOuiw — NFL (@NFL) August 25, 2021

In one of the most surprising trades of the off-season, the Los Angeles Rams acquired Sony Michel from the New England Patriots for two conditional draft picks.

The Rams were thin at running back due to Cam Akers' season-ending injury. Things got worse when Darrell Henderson was also sidelined. All eyes will be on Sony Michel, who will handle most of the carries on his Rams debut.

Denver Broncos Preview

The Denver Broncos have had plenty of success this preseason as they continue showcasing their new offense. Even though Week 1 is fast approaching, most Broncos starters will play against the Rams. Some extra practice time will do well for the budding playoff hopefuls.

“It’s another opportunity for me to just continue to live out my dream, continue to serve as motivation for a lot of people who have battled through different things.”



1-on-1 with @teddyb_h2o: pic.twitter.com/qoP5mLrd7i — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) August 25, 2021

Teddy Bridgewater was announced as the starting quarterback for the Denver Broncos. That came as a blow to Drew Lock, who thought he had done enough to earn the starting job.

"Obviously, it's disappointing," Lock said when asked about being relegated to a backup role. Bridgewater will be the starting quarterback for a fourth different team, and the pressure is on him to lead this young team to the playoffs.

Key Player - Drew Lock

Denver Broncos v Seattle Seahawks

Even though Teddy Bridgewater has been named as the starting quarterback, there is still one preseason game to be had. Expect Drew Lock to get some significant playtime. This could be Lock's chance to change the minds of the coaches. It's not likely that Coach Fangio will change his mind so readily, but maybe Lock does enough to throw his name back into the starter conversations.

Rams vs. Broncos Prediction

With the Rams resting their starters, the Broncos will let their offense go wild again. Lock will outplay Bridgewater, throwing for 200 yards and three touchdowns. The Broncos continue their dominance in the preseason. 35-17 Broncos over the Rams.

