Los Angeles Rams vs. Philadelphia Eagles projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 3 | 2025 NFL season

By Arnold
Modified Sep 21, 2025 11:24 GMT
Los Angeles Rams vs. Philadelphia Eagles projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 3 | 2025 NFL season (Image Credits - IMAGN/GETTY)
Los Angeles Rams vs. Philadelphia Eagles projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 3 | 2025 NFL season (Image Credits - IMAGN/GETTY)

The LA Rams will square off against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3 of the 2025 NFL season on Sunday. The game will kick off at 1 p.m. ET from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Ahead of the Rams vs. Eagles game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Philadelphia Eagles projected starting lineup for Week 3

Los Angeles Rams projected starting lineup

Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty
Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty

Here's a look at the Rams' projected starters on offense vs. the Eagles:

PositionStarter
QBMatthew Stafford
RBKyren Williams
WRDavante Adams
WRTutu Atwell
WRPuka Nacua
TETyler Higbee
LTAlaric Jackson
LGSteve Avila
CColeman Shelton
RGKevin Dotson
RTRob Havenstein
Here's a look at the Rams' projected defense on offense vs. the Eagles:

PositionStarter
LDEBraden Fiske
NTPoona Ford
RDEKobie Turner
WLBByron Young
LILBNate Landman
RILBOmar Speights
SLBJared Verse
LCBDarious Williams
SSKam Curl
FSKamren Kinchens
RCBAhkello Witherspoon
NBQuentin Lake
Here's a look at the Rams' projected special teams on offense vs. the Eagles:

PositionStarter
PKJoshua Karty
PEthan Evans
HEthan Evans
PRXavier Smith
KRJordan Whittington
LSAlex Ward
Philadelphia Eagles projected starting lineup

NFL: Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts - Source: Imagn
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts - Source: Imagn

Here's a look at the Eagles' projected starters on offense vs. the Rams:

PositionStarter
QBJalen Hurts
RBSaquon Barkley
WRDeVonta Smith
WRA.J. Brown
WRJahan Dotson
TEDallas Goedert
LTJordan Mailata
LGLandon Dickerson
CCam Jurgens
RGTyler Steen
RTLane Johnson
Here's a look at the Eagles' projected starters on defense vs. the Rams:

PositionStarter
LDEJosh Sweat
NTJalen Carter
RDENolan Smith Jr.
WLBZack Baun
LILBJihaad Campbell
RILBJeremiah Trotter Jr.
SLBHaason Reddick
LCBQuinyon Mitchell
SSReed Blankenship
FSAndrew Mukuba
RCBKelee Ringo
NBCooper DeJean
Here's a look at the Eagles' projected starters on special teams vs. the Rams:

PositionStarter
Place Kicker (PK)Jake Elliott
Punter (P)Braden Mann
Holder (H)Braden Mann
Punt Returner (PR)Cooper DeJean
Kick Returner (KR)Tank Bigsby
Long Snapper (LS)Charley Hughlett
Los Angeles Rams vs. Philadelphia Eagles depth chart

Los Angeles Rams depth chart

Here's a look at the Rams' depth chart for their offense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
QBMatthew StaffordJimmy GaroppoloStetson Bennett IV
RBKyren WilliamsBlake CorumJarquez Hunter
WRPuka NacuaTutu Atwell
WRDavante AdamsKonata Mumpfield
WRJordan WhittingtonXavier Smith
TETyler HigbeeColby Parkinson (Q)Davis AllenTerrance Ferguson
LTAlaric JacksonD.J. HumphriesDavid Quessenberry
LGSteve Avila (D)Justin Dedich
CColeman SheltonBeaux Limmer
RGKevin DotsonBeaux Limmer
RTRob HavensteinWarren McClendon Jr.
Here's a look at the Rams' depth chart for their defense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
LDEBraden Fiske (Q)Larrell MurchisonDesjuan Johnson
NTPoona FordTy Hamilton
RDEKobie TurnerTyler Davis
WLBByron YoungJosaiah StewartKeir Thomas (IR)
LILBNate LandmanTroy Reeder
RILBOmar SpeightsShaun Dolac
SLBJared VerseNick Hampton (O)
LCBCobie DurantDarious WilliamsJosh Wallace
SSKam CurlJaylen McCollough
FSKamren Kinchens
RCBEmmanuel Forbes Jr.Tre BrownAhkello Witherspoon (IR)
NBQuentin Lake
Here's a look at the Rams' depth chart for their special teams:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
PKJoshua Karty
PEthan Evans
HEthan Evans
PRXavier SmithKonata Mumpfield
KRJordan WhittingtonBlake Corum
LSAlex Ward
Philadelphia Eagles depth chart

Here's a look at the Eagles' depth chart for their offense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
QBJalen HurtsTanner McKee QSam Howell
RBSaquon BarkleyWill Shipley OAJ DillonTank Bigsby
WRA.J. BrownDarius Cooper
WRDeVonta SmithJohn Metchie III
WRJahan DotsonJohnny Wilson IR
TEDallas GoedertGrant CalcaterraKylen GransonCameron Latu
FBBen VanSumeren IR
LTJordan MailataFred JohnsonMyles Hinton IR
LGLandon DickersonBrett TothKenyon Green
CCam JurgensDrew KendallWillie Lampkin IR
RGTyler SteenMatt Pryor
RTLane JohnsonCameron Williams IR
Here's a look at the Eagles' depth chart for their defense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
LDEMoro OjomoByron Young
NTJordan DavisTy Robinson
RDEJalen CarterZa'Darius Smith
WLBNolan Smith Jr.Za'Darius SmithAzeez OjulariOgbo Okoronkwo
LILBZack BaunSmael Mondon Jr.
RILBJihaad CampbellJeremiah Trotter Jr.Smael Mondon Jr.Nakobe Dean O
SLBJalyx HuntJoshua UchePatrick Johnson
LCBAdoree' JacksonJakorian Bennett
SSReed BlankenshipMarcus Epps
FSAndrew MukubaSydney Brown
RCBQuinyon MitchellKelee Ringo
NBCooper DeJeanMac McWilliams
Here's a look at the Eagles' depth chart for their special teams:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
PKJake Elliott
PBraden Mann
HBraden Mann
PRJahan DotsonCooper DeJean
KRWill Shipley OTank BigsbyJohn Metchie IIIAJ Dillon
LSCharley Hughlett
How to watch the Los Angeles Rams vs. Philadelphia Eagles game? TV channel and live stream details for Week 3 clash

The LA Rams vs. Philadelphia Eagles Week 3 clash will be broadcast live on Fox at 1 p.m. ET. Fans can also live stream the game on Fubo.

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Edited by Arnold
