Los Angeles Rams vs. Philadelphia Eagles projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 3 | 2025 NFL season

The LA Rams will square off against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3 of the 2025 NFL season on Sunday. The game will kick off at 1 p.m. ET from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Ahead of the Rams vs. Eagles game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Philadelphia Eagles projected starting lineup for Week 3

Los Angeles Rams projected starting lineup

Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty

Here's a look at the Rams' projected starters on offense vs. the Eagles:

Position Starter QB Matthew Stafford RB Kyren Williams WR Davante Adams WR Tutu Atwell WR Puka Nacua TE Tyler Higbee LT Alaric Jackson LG Steve Avila C Coleman Shelton RG Kevin Dotson RT Rob Havenstein

Here's a look at the Rams' projected defense on offense vs. the Eagles:

Position Starter LDE Braden Fiske NT Poona Ford RDE Kobie Turner WLB Byron Young LILB Nate Landman RILB Omar Speights SLB Jared Verse LCB Darious Williams SS Kam Curl FS Kamren Kinchens RCB Ahkello Witherspoon NB Quentin Lake

Here's a look at the Rams' projected special teams on offense vs. the Eagles:

Position Starter PK Joshua Karty P Ethan Evans H Ethan Evans PR Xavier Smith KR Jordan Whittington LS Alex Ward

Philadelphia Eagles projected starting lineup

NFL: Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts - Source: Imagn

Here's a look at the Eagles' projected starters on offense vs. the Rams:

Position Starter QB Jalen Hurts RB Saquon Barkley WR DeVonta Smith WR A.J. Brown WR Jahan Dotson TE Dallas Goedert LT Jordan Mailata LG Landon Dickerson C Cam Jurgens RG Tyler Steen RT Lane Johnson

Here's a look at the Eagles' projected starters on defense vs. the Rams:

Position Starter LDE Josh Sweat NT Jalen Carter RDE Nolan Smith Jr. WLB Zack Baun LILB Jihaad Campbell RILB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. SLB Haason Reddick LCB Quinyon Mitchell SS Reed Blankenship FS Andrew Mukuba RCB Kelee Ringo NB Cooper DeJean

Here's a look at the Eagles' projected starters on special teams vs. the Rams:

Position Starter Place Kicker (PK) Jake Elliott Punter (P) Braden Mann Holder (H) Braden Mann Punt Returner (PR) Cooper DeJean Kick Returner (KR) Tank Bigsby Long Snapper (LS) Charley Hughlett

Los Angeles Rams vs. Philadelphia Eagles depth chart

Los Angeles Rams depth chart

Here's a look at the Rams' depth chart for their offense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th QB Matthew Stafford Jimmy Garoppolo Stetson Bennett IV – RB Kyren Williams Blake Corum Jarquez Hunter – WR Puka Nacua Tutu Atwell – – WR Davante Adams Konata Mumpfield – – WR Jordan Whittington Xavier Smith – – TE Tyler Higbee Colby Parkinson (Q) Davis Allen Terrance Ferguson LT Alaric Jackson D.J. Humphries David Quessenberry – LG Steve Avila (D) Justin Dedich – – C Coleman Shelton Beaux Limmer – – RG Kevin Dotson Beaux Limmer – – RT Rob Havenstein Warren McClendon Jr. – –

Here's a look at the Rams' depth chart for their defense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th LDE Braden Fiske (Q) Larrell Murchison Desjuan Johnson – NT Poona Ford Ty Hamilton – – RDE Kobie Turner Tyler Davis – – WLB Byron Young Josaiah Stewart Keir Thomas (IR) – LILB Nate Landman Troy Reeder – – RILB Omar Speights Shaun Dolac – – SLB Jared Verse Nick Hampton (O) – – LCB Cobie Durant Darious Williams Josh Wallace – SS Kam Curl Jaylen McCollough – – FS Kamren Kinchens – – – RCB Emmanuel Forbes Jr. Tre Brown Ahkello Witherspoon (IR) – NB Quentin Lake – – –

Here's a look at the Rams' depth chart for their special teams:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th PK Joshua Karty – – – P Ethan Evans – – – H Ethan Evans – – – PR Xavier Smith Konata Mumpfield – – KR Jordan Whittington Blake Corum – – LS Alex Ward – – –

Philadelphia Eagles depth chart

Here's a look at the Eagles' depth chart for their offense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th QB Jalen Hurts Tanner McKee Q Sam Howell – RB Saquon Barkley Will Shipley O AJ Dillon Tank Bigsby WR A.J. Brown Darius Cooper – – WR DeVonta Smith John Metchie III – – WR Jahan Dotson Johnny Wilson IR – – TE Dallas Goedert Grant Calcaterra Kylen Granson Cameron Latu FB Ben VanSumeren IR – – – LT Jordan Mailata Fred Johnson Myles Hinton IR – LG Landon Dickerson Brett Toth Kenyon Green – C Cam Jurgens Drew Kendall Willie Lampkin IR – RG Tyler Steen Matt Pryor – – RT Lane Johnson Cameron Williams IR – –

Here's a look at the Eagles' depth chart for their defense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th LDE Moro Ojomo Byron Young – – NT Jordan Davis Ty Robinson – – RDE Jalen Carter Za'Darius Smith – – WLB Nolan Smith Jr. Za'Darius Smith Azeez Ojulari Ogbo Okoronkwo LILB Zack Baun Smael Mondon Jr. – – RILB Jihaad Campbell Jeremiah Trotter Jr. Smael Mondon Jr. Nakobe Dean O SLB Jalyx Hunt Joshua Uche Patrick Johnson – LCB Adoree' Jackson Jakorian Bennett – – SS Reed Blankenship Marcus Epps – – FS Andrew Mukuba Sydney Brown – – RCB Quinyon Mitchell Kelee Ringo – – NB Cooper DeJean Mac McWilliams – –

Here's a look at the Eagles' depth chart for their special teams:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th PK Jake Elliott – – – P Braden Mann – – – H Braden Mann – – – PR Jahan Dotson Cooper DeJean – – KR Will Shipley O Tank Bigsby John Metchie III AJ Dillon LS Charley Hughlett – – –

How to watch the Los Angeles Rams vs. Philadelphia Eagles game? TV channel and live stream details for Week 3 clash

The LA Rams vs. Philadelphia Eagles Week 3 clash will be broadcast live on Fox at 1 p.m. ET. Fans can also live stream the game on Fubo.

