Los Angeles Rams vs. Philadelphia Eagles projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 3 | 2025 NFL season

Here's a look at the Rams' projected starters on offense vs. the Eagles:
Position
Starter
QB
Matthew Stafford
RB
Kyren Williams
WR
Davante Adams
WR
Tutu Atwell
WR
Puka Nacua
TE
Tyler Higbee
LT
Alaric Jackson
LG
Steve Avila
C
Coleman Shelton
RG
Kevin Dotson
RT
Rob Havenstein
Here's a look at the Rams' projected defense on offense vs. the Eagles:
Position
Starter
LDE
Braden Fiske
NT
Poona Ford
RDE
Kobie Turner
WLB
Byron Young
LILB
Nate Landman
RILB
Omar Speights
SLB
Jared Verse
LCB
Darious Williams
SS
Kam Curl
FS
Kamren Kinchens
RCB
Ahkello Witherspoon
NB
Quentin Lake
Here's a look at the Rams' projected special teams on offense vs. the Eagles:
Position
Starter
PK
Joshua Karty
P
Ethan Evans
H
Ethan Evans
PR
Xavier Smith
KR
Jordan Whittington
LS
Alex Ward
Philadelphia Eagles projected starting lineup
Here's a look at the Eagles' projected starters on offense vs. the Rams:
Position
Starter
QB
Jalen Hurts
RB
Saquon Barkley
WR
DeVonta Smith
WR
A.J. Brown
WR
Jahan Dotson
TE
Dallas Goedert
LT
Jordan Mailata
LG
Landon Dickerson
C
Cam Jurgens
RG
Tyler Steen
RT
Lane Johnson
Here's a look at the Eagles' projected starters on defense vs. the Rams:
Position
Starter
LDE
Josh Sweat
NT
Jalen Carter
RDE
Nolan Smith Jr.
WLB
Zack Baun
LILB
Jihaad Campbell
RILB
Jeremiah Trotter Jr.
SLB
Haason Reddick
LCB
Quinyon Mitchell
SS
Reed Blankenship
FS
Andrew Mukuba
RCB
Kelee Ringo
NB
Cooper DeJean
Here's a look at the Eagles' projected starters on special teams vs. the Rams:
Position
Starter
Place Kicker (PK)
Jake Elliott
Punter (P)
Braden Mann
Holder (H)
Braden Mann
Punt Returner (PR)
Cooper DeJean
Kick Returner (KR)
Tank Bigsby
Long Snapper (LS)
Charley Hughlett
Los Angeles Rams vs. Philadelphia Eagles depth chart
Los Angeles Rams depth chart
Here's a look at the Rams' depth chart for their offense:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
QB
Matthew Stafford
Jimmy Garoppolo
Stetson Bennett IV
–
RB
Kyren Williams
Blake Corum
Jarquez Hunter
–
WR
Puka Nacua
Tutu Atwell
–
–
WR
Davante Adams
Konata Mumpfield
–
–
WR
Jordan Whittington
Xavier Smith
–
–
TE
Tyler Higbee
Colby Parkinson (Q)
Davis Allen
Terrance Ferguson
LT
Alaric Jackson
D.J. Humphries
David Quessenberry
–
LG
Steve Avila (D)
Justin Dedich
–
–
C
Coleman Shelton
Beaux Limmer
–
–
RG
Kevin Dotson
Beaux Limmer
–
–
RT
Rob Havenstein
Warren McClendon Jr.
–
–
Here's a look at the Rams' depth chart for their defense:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
LDE
Braden Fiske (Q)
Larrell Murchison
Desjuan Johnson
–
NT
Poona Ford
Ty Hamilton
–
–
RDE
Kobie Turner
Tyler Davis
–
–
WLB
Byron Young
Josaiah Stewart
Keir Thomas (IR)
–
LILB
Nate Landman
Troy Reeder
–
–
RILB
Omar Speights
Shaun Dolac
–
–
SLB
Jared Verse
Nick Hampton (O)
–
–
LCB
Cobie Durant
Darious Williams
Josh Wallace
–
SS
Kam Curl
Jaylen McCollough
–
–
FS
Kamren Kinchens
–
–
–
RCB
Emmanuel Forbes Jr.
Tre Brown
Ahkello Witherspoon (IR)
–
NB
Quentin Lake
–
–
–
Here's a look at the Rams' depth chart for their special teams:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
PK
Joshua Karty
–
–
–
P
Ethan Evans
–
–
–
H
Ethan Evans
–
–
–
PR
Xavier Smith
Konata Mumpfield
–
–
KR
Jordan Whittington
Blake Corum
–
–
LS
Alex Ward
–
–
–
Philadelphia Eagles depth chart
Here's a look at the Eagles' depth chart for their offense:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
QB
Jalen Hurts
Tanner McKee Q
Sam Howell
–
RB
Saquon Barkley
Will Shipley O
AJ Dillon
Tank Bigsby
WR
A.J. Brown
Darius Cooper
–
–
WR
DeVonta Smith
John Metchie III
–
–
WR
Jahan Dotson
Johnny Wilson IR
–
–
TE
Dallas Goedert
Grant Calcaterra
Kylen Granson
Cameron Latu
FB
Ben VanSumeren IR
–
–
–
LT
Jordan Mailata
Fred Johnson
Myles Hinton IR
–
LG
Landon Dickerson
Brett Toth
Kenyon Green
–
C
Cam Jurgens
Drew Kendall
Willie Lampkin IR
–
RG
Tyler Steen
Matt Pryor
–
–
RT
Lane Johnson
Cameron Williams IR
–
–
Here's a look at the Eagles' depth chart for their defense:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
LDE
Moro Ojomo
Byron Young
–
–
NT
Jordan Davis
Ty Robinson
–
–
RDE
Jalen Carter
Za'Darius Smith
–
–
WLB
Nolan Smith Jr.
Za'Darius Smith
Azeez Ojulari
Ogbo Okoronkwo
LILB
Zack Baun
Smael Mondon Jr.
–
–
RILB
Jihaad Campbell
Jeremiah Trotter Jr.
Smael Mondon Jr.
Nakobe Dean O
SLB
Jalyx Hunt
Joshua Uche
Patrick Johnson
–
LCB
Adoree' Jackson
Jakorian Bennett
–
–
SS
Reed Blankenship
Marcus Epps
–
–
FS
Andrew Mukuba
Sydney Brown
–
–
RCB
Quinyon Mitchell
Kelee Ringo
–
–
NB
Cooper DeJean
Mac McWilliams
–
–
Here's a look at the Eagles' depth chart for their special teams:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
PK
Jake Elliott
–
–
–
P
Braden Mann
–
–
–
H
Braden Mann
–
–
–
PR
Jahan Dotson
Cooper DeJean
–
–
KR
Will Shipley O
Tank Bigsby
John Metchie III
AJ Dillon
LS
Charley Hughlett
–
–
–
How to watch the Los Angeles Rams vs. Philadelphia Eagles game? TV channel and live stream details for Week 3 clash
The LA Rams vs. Philadelphia Eagles Week 3 clash will be broadcast live on Fox at 1 p.m. ET. Fans can also live stream the game on Fubo.
