The Seattle Seahawks will visit the well-rested Los Angeles Rams on Sunday in what should be one of the better games of the NFL's Week 10 schedule.

Seattle is coming off a loss against the Buffalo Bills, a game that exposed the Seattle defense and embarrassed head coach Pete Carroll, allowing the most points scored (44) on the Seahawks in his coaching history with Seattle.

But the Seahawks weren't the only ones embarrassed.

The Rams came into their bye week with a horrible loss to the Miami Dolphins. This should have been expected by fans, as I had explained earlier this season about the truth behind the Rams' wins and their future schedule.

Los Angeles Rams vs Seattle Seahawks Head-to-Head

The Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks have met each other 44 times in the past. Seattle currently holds a slight lead in the series with an 24-20 record.

The NFC West rivals last faced each other in 2019, when the Rams won 28-12.

Los Angeles Rams season results: W W L W W L W L

Seattle Seahawks season results: W W W W W L W L

Advertisement

Los Angeles Rams vs Seattle Seahawks Team News

The main player to watch on the Rams is receiver Cooper Kupp, who was limited at practice on Wednesday. He is dealing with a wrist injury, but head coach Sean McVay stated Kupp should be ready to play on Sunday. Other than that, the Rams will be completely healthy and ready for Sunday to take on the Seahawks.

Rams Week 10 injury report: Henderson DNP Wednesday, Kupp limited https://t.co/VIsenKbGkC — Rams Wire (@TheRamsWire) November 12, 2020

Unlike their division rivals, the Seahawks are dealing with what seems like half the roster having injuries.

A detailed list is available above, but several players were at practice, including safety Jamal Adams. Tight end Greg Olsen was limited, while both running backs Chris Carson and Carlos Hyde did not practice. The Seahawks have been without two of their best backs for several weeks now. It is possible that either one of them plays this week, but do not rule out the fact that they may not.

Los Angeles Rams vs Seattle Seahawks Projected Starters

Los Angeles Rams

QB: Jared Goff

Advertisement

RB: Darrell Henderson Jr. (Q)

WR: Cooper Kupp (Q), Robert Woods, Josh Reynolds

TE: Tyler Higbee

Russell Wilson is averaging 317.6 yards per game this year, which would rank 14th all-time pic.twitter.com/kVe7TWn7Ge — ProFootballReference (@pfref) November 10, 2020

Seattle Seahawks

QB: Russell Wilson

RB: Chris Carson (Q), Carlos Hyde (Q), DeeJay Dallas

WR: Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf, David Moore

TE: Greg Olsen

Los Angeles Rams vs Seattle Seahawks Prediction

As much as the Seahawks' defense was exposed by the Buffalo Bills last week, it would be easy to say that the Rams could do the same.

While it is not possible that Goff and the offense cannot have a field day against the Seahawks, looking at the Rams' irregular performances, it is hard to say what they can and can't do.

One thing to note is that even with the bye, the Rams' defense stands No. 2 in total defense in the league currently. But yet another quick look at whom they have won and lost against, it is safe to say that the schedule is the reason.

Either way, it should be a good division rivalry game between two teams with two good records. Goff could run over the Seahawks' defense on Sunday, or Wilson could be absolutely obliterated by the Rams' defense.

Prediction: Rams win in a tough game.